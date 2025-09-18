Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bayern Munich's quest for a second consecutive Bundesliga title continues when they face hosts Hoffenheim on Saturday at PreZero Arena.

Sixth-placed Hoffenheim's points tally of six is only three fewer than the reigning champions, who are in first place with maximum points after three matchweeks following their 5-0 triumph against Hamburger SV on September 13.

Match preview

The home side defeated Union Berlin 4-2 in the league last Saturday, and though they were aided by the fact they were awarded two penalties, they still managed to produce six big chances.

Hoffenheim boss Christian Ilzer should be credited for playing an exciting brand of football, with his team scoring at least two goals in eight of their last 10 competitive outings.

At the other end of the pitch, Die Kraichgauer have also conceded at least two goals in eight of their past 11 in all competitions.

The only game that the club failed to win in their four outings this season was their 3-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 30, and their positive start to 2025-26 contrasts with their end to last season, when they lost three and drew two of their final five fixtures.

Hoffenheim's defeat against Frankfurt was their third consecutive loss at home, and it was the 13th time in 14 games at PreZero Arena that they failed to win, suffering seven losses and settling for six stalemates.

Bayern dominated their match against Hamburger SV, racing into a 2-0 lead by the ninth minute, and they prevented their opponents from creating a single big chance.

The Bavarians also emerged as 3-1 victors on Wednesday in the Champions League against Chelsea, a game in which they limited the Londoners to just one shot in the box in the second half.

Vincent Kompany's side have continued their outstanding form in front of goal, with the club scoring 22 times in their six matches this term.

The visitors won both games against Hoffenheim in 2024-25 by a cumulative score of 9-0, though they only triumphed in one of their prior three encounters against their hosts.

Bayern have emerged as winners in each of their six fixtures in 2025-26, and excluding the Club World Cup, they have not experienced defeat in 13 competitive matches.

Kompany's side have triumphed in all three of their away outings, though they only won by one goal in each of those games.

Team News

Hoffenheim often struggled with injuries last season, but they head into the weekend's match with just three absentees, including defenders Koki Machida and Valentin Gendrey.

Robin Hranac and Albian Hajdari may start in central defence, while full-backs Vladimir Coufal and Bernardo will likely be chosen.

With attacker Adam Hlozek ruled out, fans could see number nine Tim Lemperle supported by Andrej Kramaric.

Bayern will be missing left-back Alphonso Davies and centre-back Hiroki Ito, and Kompany may start Konrad Laimer on the left side of defence, while Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are candidates to feature in the middle of a back four.

It would be surprising if midfielder Joshua Kimmich was not selected from the first whistle, and the German could be partnered by Leon Goretzka.

Harry Kane will want to add to his tally of five goals and three assists in the league, while winger Luis Diaz has scored in all three of his side's Bundesliga games in 2025-26 and is certain to make an appearance.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Burger, Avdullahu; Asllani, Kramaric, Toure; Lemperle

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

We say: Hoffenheim 1-5 Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim cannot claim to have been defensively resilient in recent weeks, and it is difficult to see them preventing the visitors from finding joy.

There is a sense of inevitability around Bayern, and if the likes of Kane set foot on the pitch, then the Bavarians may have too much firepower for the hosts.

