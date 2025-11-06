Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A defeat for RB Leipzig against hosts Hoffenheim at PreZero Arena on Saturday would significantly damage their hopes of winning the Bundesliga title.

Sixth-placed Hoffenheim have seemingly distanced themselves from the relegation battles of previous seasons, though their points tally of 16 is still six fewer than second-placed Leipzig, whose 3-1 win against Stuttgart on November 1 ensured the gap to first-placed Bayern Munich remained five points.

Match preview

The hosts defeated Wolfsburg 3-2 on November 1, a clash in which they produced fewer shots (12 to 10), fewer shots on target (six to four) and less xG (1.54 to 1.23) than the Wolves.

Hoffenheim's points tally after nine games is already two more than they accumulated after 17 matchweeks in 2024-25, and boss Christian Ilzer's side are only two points from fourth-placed Stuttgart, who occupy the final of four Champions League spots.

Ilzer's first game in charge of the club came in November 2024 against Leipzig, with his team winning 4-3 after coming back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits.

Die Kraichgauer have claimed victory each of their past three in the league, scoring three goals in each match, though they have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine fixtures.

Hoffenheim beat Heidenheim 3-1 on October 25 at home, but they lost their first three matches at PreZero Arena this campaign, losses that were part of a five-game losing streak at the stadium.

Leipzig created five big chances and faced just one when they overcame Stuttgart, but they have only kept their opponents at bay in one of their past five matches.

Though Die Roten Bullen will still have 24 games to catch the league leaders after the weekend, the chances of them overturning a deficit bigger than five points are slim considering Bayern have won every single match this term.

To their credit, Leipzig have emerged as winners in eight of their nine most recent fixtures in all competitions while avoiding defeat, and they head to PreZero Arena on the back of four consecutive wins.

Manager Ole Werner will be hoping that his team can earn a second consecutive victory against Hoffenheim, as well as a fifth victory in seven against their hosts.

Leipzig are undefeated in their last five outings on their travels, getting the better of their opponents on four occasions.

Team News

Key Hoffenheim attacker Adam Hlozek has not featured for the club since May, and since his recovery from a foot injury is ongoing, the hosts may have to get by on Saturday with Tim Lemperle and Fisnik Asllani up front.

In the middle of the pitch, Leon Avdullahu and Wouter Burger could be selected ahead of central defenders Robin Hranac and Albian Hajdari.

Leipzig only have two confirmed absentees, with full-backs Benjamin Henrichs and Kosta Nedeljkovic ruled out.

Centre-back Castello Lukeba is a doubt because of a shoulder issue, and if he is unable to make the matchday squad, the visitors can be expected to field Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, El Chadaille Bitshiabu and David Raum in a back four.

Antonio Nusa and Yan Diomande are set to flank striker Romulo, while Forzan Assan Ouedraogo and Christoph Baumgartner may start either side of number six Nicolas Seiwald.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Kramaric, Avdullahu, Burger, Toure; Asllani, Lemperle

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Bitshiabu, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

We say: Hoffenheim 1-3 RB Leipzig

Though Hoffenheim's performances this campaign have been considerably better than their displays last term, they are encountering an excellent Leipzig side.

Considering the visitors' form in the final third has been outstanding in recent weeks, as well as the fact they have rarely been beaten this season, it would not be surprising if the hosts suffered a defeat.

