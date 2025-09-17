Harry Kane scores twice as Bayern Munich open their 2025-26 Champions League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Premier League giants Chelsea at Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich opened their 2025-26 Champions League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Premier League giants Chelsea at Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Bayern found themselves two goals ahead inside 27 minutes, with Kane scoring from the penalty spot after Trevoh Chalobah had turned a cross from Michael Olise into the back of his own net.

Cole Palmer halved the deficit shortly after Kane's spot kick, but the England captain netted his second just past the hour in Munich, and Chelsea were simply unable to issue a response.

Palmer thought that he had his second of the night in the final stages, only for his excellent finish to be ruled out for offside.

The result has left Bayern in third spot in the Champions League table after one match, while Chelsea are 32nd, with the Blues suffering their first defeat of the season in their European opener.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Well, does anyone have Bayern as the favourites for this season's Champions League?

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal are all fancied more than Bayern, but the German champions have to be regarded as serious challengers for the trophy in 2025-26.

This was not a perfect performance from Vincent Kompany's side - far from it - but it was a professional and slick display, with Kane in particular putting in a wonderful showing for the home side.

Chelsea were poor for long spells against Brentford in the Premier League last time out and have now been beaten for the first time this season, so there will be pressure on head coach Enzo Maresca to stop this becoming a problematic run.

The fact that Chelsea only managed three shots on target at Allianz Arena will go down as a slight disappointment, and they came unstuck in their first serious test of the 2025-26 campaign.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Trevoh Chalobah own goal vs. Chelsea (20th min, Bayern 1-0 Chelsea)



Bayern Munich take the lead ⚽️ An own goal from Trevoh Chalobah and Chelsea trail in Munich... ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/VeZBQ4c7tY

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2025

Bayern make the breakthrough in the 20th minute of the contest, as a cross from Olise is turned into the back of his own net by Chelsea defender Chalobah; the Blues are behind in Munich.

Harry Kane goal vs. Chelsea (27th min, Bayern 2-0 Chelsea)



Harry Kane doubles Bayern's lead ? Chelsea now two goals behind in Munich... ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/J0wqPKNvUH

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2025

Bayern have their second of the match from the penalty spot in the 27th minute, as Kane fires a penalty into the bottom corner; Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo conceded the spot kick when he brought Kane to the ground inside the box.

Cole Palmer goal vs. Bayern (29th min, Bayern 2-1 Chelsea)



What a reaction from Chelsea! ? Cole Palmer orchestrates a brilliant response for the Blues ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/AfwH3HK0lq

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2025

Now then! Chelsea have a goal back at the Allianz Arena, and it is Palmer on the scoresheet, as the Englishman finds the back of the net with a brilliant finish after playing a one-two with Malo Gusto.

Harry Kane goal vs. Chelsea (63rd min, Bayern 3-1 Chelsea)



It's Harry Kane again ? That's 10 goals already this season for the England skipper ?‍? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/vkeNddz4hR

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2025

Bayern have their third of the match, and Kane has his second, with the England captain expertly picking out the bottom corner after a mistake from Gusto in a wide area; that is Kane's 10th of the season already!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

Kane finished the night with a brace, taking him to 10 goals for the season already, but it was the England captain's overall performance that impressed the most.

The 32-year-old gave an absolute masterclass in centre-forward play at Allianz Arena, using all of his experience and quality to cause Chelsea's defence problems - it was a simply glorious showing from the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Bayern Munich 56%-44% Chelsea

Shots: Bayern Munich 16-9 Chelsea

Shots on target: Bayern Munich 5-3 Chelsea

Corners: Bayern Munich 6-2 Chelsea

Fouls: Bayern Munich 12-7 Chelsea

BEST STAT



Harry Kane in last 3 UCL seasons: 26 games 27 G/A pic.twitter.com/6cxq4RZsfw

— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) September 17, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Bayern will be aiming to make it seven straight wins at the start of the 2025-26 campaign when they resume their Bundesliga season with a trip to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of the defeat when they head to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday to tackle a wounded Manchester United.

