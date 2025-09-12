Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

One of the biggest fixtures in German football is back this Saturday night as Bayern Munich prepare to welcome Hamburg SV for the first time since 2018.

The Bavarians have enjoyed a thrilling start to the Bundesliga season, while Die Rothosen will be looking for their first league win over Bayern since 2009.

Match preview

Defending champions Bayern Munich will be looking to continue their perfect start to the season when they take on one of their oldest rivals in the Nord-Sud-Gipfel (the North-South summit).

The rivalry between Bayern and Hamburg was at its competitive best in the late 1970s and the early 1980s, with games often proving unpredictable.

In more recent times, this fixture has become an easy source of six points for the Bavarian outfit. The last 14 matches, for instance, have ended with 13 victories for Bayern – a lot of them by a considerable margin too.

The last eight meetings at the Allianz Arena have all produced incredible scorelines, with the hosts winning 6-0, 8-0, 5-0, 8-0, 3-1, 9-2, 5-0 and 6-0. Considering the gulf in quality between both sides, many are expecting another home demolition this weekend.

On top of the historical advantage, Bayern also have recent form in their favour; Vincent Kompany’s men have won all four of their competitive games this season, including a 6-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in their sole home match so far.

Kompany is a familiar figure for Hamburg fans considering the former defender played 51 games for the Rothosen before moving to Manchester City.

Despite this, HSV supporters will not be wanting to rely on pity from their former man. Instead, they will be hoping their side can give the defending champions a run for their money.

Considering Hamburg’s slow start to the season, pity may be a good alternative; Merlin Polzin and his men were held to a goalless draw by Borussia Monchengladbach on the opening weekend before losing 2-0 at home to St Pauli in the Hamburg derby.

Hamburg are yet to score a single league goal since ending their seven-year exile from the Bundesliga, and that run is expected to continue.

Getting on the scoresheet in Bavaria is not easy for any team – but especially a Hamburg side who are famous for their woeful trips to the south.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W W W W

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

D L

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

W D L

Team News

Bayern Munich managed to acquire the services of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson on deadline day; the loanee is now set to make his debut for the Bavarians this weekend.

On the injury front, Kompany remains without Alphonso Davies (knee), Hiroki Ito (foot) and Jamal Musiala (ankle), while Tom Bischof is also a doubt after returning to training on Tuesday following his appendix surgery.

Hamburg, meanwhile, managed to strengthen by signing Fabio Vieira and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal, and both men are in contention for the trip to Munich.

Another new signing, Jordan Torunarigha, is a doubt after picking up an Achilles issue during the international break.

Georgia international Giorgi Gocholeishvili will miss the big game through suspension after picking up a red card against St Pauli.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup: Heuer Fernandes; Omari, Elfadli, Vuskovic; Mikelbrencis, Remberg, Capaldo, Muheim; Vieira, Dompe; Konigsdorffer

We say: Bayern Munich 6-0 Hamburger SV

If Bayern were good enough to put six goals past RB Leipzig, they are certainly good enough to replicate that against Hamburg.

Kompany’s squad oozes quality, while their opponents are yet to get a single goal on the board this season. Unfortunately for the Rothosen, this is not going to be a fun watch.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



