Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Union Berlin and Hoffenheim, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With both sides looking to win their second Bundesliga game of the season, Union Berlin will face visitors Hoffenheim at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday.

The sides are level with three points, with the 10th-placed hosts suffering a 3-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund on August 31, while the ninth-placed visitors were beaten 3-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt on August 30.

Match preview

Union posed little threat against Dortmund from settled play given all three shots on target originated from corners, and head coach Steffen Baumgart will also be disappointed that his players frequently surrendered possession in their own half.

The hosts have averaged the lowest possession (29.8%), faced the fourth most xG (4.2) and created the joint second-fewest big chances (two) of the 18 Bundesliga clubs after two matchweeks.

Union's recent record against the visitors is strong considering they have won their last three meetings with Hoffenheim, and they were the only side the club took maximum points off in 2024-25.

Die Eisernen did beat Stuttgart 2-1 in their prior league outing on August 23, and they also won 5-0 against FC Gutersloh in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on August 15.

Their victory against Stuttgart was their only fixture at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei this season, and it was just their second triumph in nine games at the ground, with Union losing three in that period.

The visitors faced four big chances against Eintracht Frankfurt, while Hoffenheim only produced the first of their two big chances in the 81st minute.

Christian Ilzer's side have now conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven in the league, failing to keep any of their opponents at bay in those matches.

At the other end of the pitch, Die Kraichgauer have found the back of the net on three occasions in the Bundesliga this campaign, and they have scored at least twice in six of their eight most recent league fixtures.

The visitors' form has been poor for some time considering they have lost six of their past 12 matches in the top flight, only emerging victorious twice in that time.

Hoffenheim ended 2024-25 winless in their final five games on their travels - succumbing to defeat three times - but they have won both of their away outings this season.

Team News

Union centre-back Diogo Leite is unlikely to be involved due to a lack of match fitness following a failed attempt to secure a transfer away from the club, though regulars Danilho Doekhi, Leopold Querfeld and Tom Rothe are available.

Midfield stalwart Rani Khedira is certain to be stationed as a number six, but number eight Andras Schafer is dealing with a muscle injury.

Attackers Ilyas Ansah and Andrej Ilic can be expected to start given Livan Burcu has been sidelined because of an ankle issue.

Hoffenheim centre-back Koki Machida is not set to return to action until October, so expect Robin Hranac and Arthur Chaves to play together in the heart of defence.

With midfielder Wouter Burger ruled out, perhaps Umut Tohomcu, Leon Avdullahu and Andrej Kramaric will be fielded as a trio.

Tim Lemperle is a candidate to start as his side's striker considering that Adam Hlozek will play no part on the weekend.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Rothe; Trimmel, Kral, Khedira, Haberer, Skov; Ansah, Ilic

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Chaves, Bernardo; Tohomcu, Avdullahu, Kramaric; Asllani, Lemperle, Toure

We say: Union Berlin 1-2 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim's away form has been positive this campaign, while their ability to find the back of the net has been strong for some time.

Though Union will no doubt have opportunities to convert chances, given the visitors have been poor at the back, they could struggle to deal with Hoffenheim's goalscoring prowess.

