Sports Mole previews Wednesday's DFB-Pokal clash between Union Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.





Arminia Bielefeld are once again out to cause some major upsets in the DFB Pokal as they prepare to take on Union Berlin this Wednesday night.

Last year’s finalists have already knocked out a Bundesliga side in the earlier round, and they will have Die Eisernen on their radar after a positive weekend.

Match preview

Union Berlin have been knocked out of the cup in the second round for the last two seasons, and they will be hoping to avoid an unwanted hat-trick when they welcome Arminia Bielefeld.

Steffen Baumgart and his men have made a decent start to the new Bundesliga season, with the club currently sitting 10th following the opening eight rounds of the campaign.

Die Eisernen are not necessarily blessed with great resources, but that has not stopped them from punching above their weight – including this season.

Despite falling to a 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen last weekend, the general narrative around Union’s campaign has been positive – especially with a couple of recent wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach under their belts.

A run in the cup is not beyond Union’s capabilities, considering the club have reached both the quarter and semi-finals of this competition in the last four seasons.

Arminia Bielefeld, on the other hand, are becoming a real pain in the backside for Bundesliga clubs in the DFB Pokal.

Last season, the club not only won the title in the third German tier but also backed that up by stunning the footballing world and reaching the cup final – becoming the fourth third-division side to reach the DFB Pokal showpiece in the process.

Despite ultimately losing to VfB Stuttgart, Die Blauen will forever remember their cup run, which saw them beat the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Werder Bremen, SC Freiburg and Hannover 96.

Interestingly, Bielefeld also got the better of Union Berlin in the second round of the competition last season, winning the match 2-0.

Repeating that result is certainly a lot easier said than done, though Michel Kniat’s men will be encouraged by their 2-0 victory over Elversberg over the weekend – a result which ended their four-match losing run in the second tier.

Arminia shocked Werder Bremen in the first round of cup a couple of months ago, meaning the minnows will have no fear as they look to take out another Bundesliga opponent this Wednesday night.

Union Berlin DFB-Pokal form:

W

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

L W D L W L

Arminia Bielefeld DFB-Pokal form:

W

Arminia Bielefeld form (all competitions):

W L L L L W

















Team News

Union Berlin remain without Robert Skov, who has not played since mid-September after being hampered with a muscle problem.

Young forward Livan Burcu, who will also be on the sidelines, is yet to play a single minute for Die Eisernen this season due to his ankle injury.

Another exciting prospect, Andrik Markgraf, remains on the injury list as the teenager continues to battle with a leg injury.

Arminia Bielefeld are expected to be without forward Jeredy Hilterman, who has been struggling with a shoulder injury since the start of the campaign.

Midfielder Stefano Russo has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, and he is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Roberts Uldrikis is also struggling with his knee and has not featured in a competitive game since last February.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Leite, Querfeld, Doekhi; Kohn, Kemlein, Khedira, Trimmel; Ansah, Burke; Ilic

Arminia Bielefeld possible starting lineup:

Kersken; Handwerker, Grosser, Schneider, Felix; Worl, Corboz, Momuluh; Sarenren Bazee, Grodowski, Boakye

We say: Union Berlin 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld

The Armenia Bielefeld fairytale in the DFB Pokal has made for thrilling viewing, but we expect their journey in 2025-26 to come to an early end.

Union Berlin have picked up some good results this season, especially at home. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to bag their spot in the next round of the competition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email