Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In what could be their toughest battle in the race for the title, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will travel to Deutsche Bank Park to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The fourth-placed Eagles finished third last term but their points total of nine is already six fewer than the first-placed visitors, who emerged as 4-0 winners against Werder Bremen on September 26.


Match preview

Eintracht faced Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday, and they raced into a 6-0 lead by the 47th minute, but they conceded four times from the 72nd minute to make the closing stages of the game unnecessarily tense.

Dino Toppmoller did make four changes just before Borussia Monchengladbach scored their first goal, so perhaps his side can be forgiven for being somewhat disjointed in the final period of the clash.

The Eagles have only been outscored (17) by the visitors (22) in the Bundesliga, and their performances in attack are surprising considering they lost key forwards Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike in 2025.

However, the hosts were beaten 5-1 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on September 30, and they have conceded 13 in their past three in all competitions.

Toppmoller's side have lost three of their last five, with the club alternating between victories and defeats in that period.

Frankfurt suffered a 4-3 defeat against Union Berlin last time out at home against on September 21, but that was their only loss in their six most recent league matches at Deutsche Bank Park, winning on four occasions and keeping three clean sheets.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich on September 30, 2025

Bayern dominated against Werder Bremen, generating nearly 3.5 xG, producing 13 shots on target and creating seven big chances.

The Bavarians have fashioned 29 big chances in five league fixtures - the best figure in the top flight - while Frankfurt have produced 16.

Vincent Kompany led his side to a 5-1 triumph against Pafos in the Champions League on Tuesday, and that was the eighth consecutive game that they netted at least three goals in.

Though the champions' record at the back is strong - they have conceded the joint fewest times in the Bundesliga (three) - they have kept just two clean sheets in their last seven in all competitions.

Bayern's form this campaign has been perfect, with the team winning all nine of their outings, and they have emerged as victors in 13 of their past 16 domestic games while avoiding defeat.

Though the Bavarians have triumphed in all four of their matches on the road in 2025-26, they conceded six goals in those fixtures.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:



  • W

  • W

  • L

  • L

  • W


Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):



  • W

  • L

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • L


Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W


Bayern Munich form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W



Team News

Can Uzun for Eintracht Frankfurt on August 30, 2025

Frankfurt's only major injury concern is defender Rasmus Kristensen, and though he has not yet been ruled out, it may be better to rest him than to throw him into the starting XI.

Expect full-backs Nnamdi Collins and Nathaniel Brown to play either side of Robin Koch and Arthur Theate.

Teenager Can Uzun has scored six goals this term, and the 19-year-old will be selected in a central role behind centre-forward Jonathan Burkardt.

Bayern talisman Harry Kane became the quickest player in Europe's top-five leagues to score 100 goals across all competitions for a single club when he netted twice against Werder Bremen, and he will be hopeful of continuing his stellar campaign.

The absence of attacker Jamal Musiala has not been felt, with Serge Gnabry often selected in his place, so perhaps he will continue to start behind Kane.

Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are likely inclusions in central defence, while Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are set to feature in the middle of the pitch.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Collins, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Chaibi; Doan, Uzun, Knauff; Burkardt

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane


SM words green background

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-4 Bayern Munich


 

Eintracht Frankfurt should be able to inflict damage on Saturday, but their hopes of three points will rest on their defence.

Bayern's form in the penalty area is frightening, and considering their rampant forwards will be facing a leaky defence, expect the Bavarians to come out on top in an entertaining clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

