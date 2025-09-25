Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Desperate to escape the Bundesliga relegation zone, struggling Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome Champions League hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt to Borussia-Park on Saturday.

Die Fohlen are still waiting for their first top-flight win of the season, while Die Adler are hoping to climb into the top four this weekend.

Match preview

Monchengladbach fans have endured a tough opening to the campaign, seeing their team fail to score in any of their Bundesliga matches under Gerardo Seoane in 2025-26, but now that he has been sacked, the club will be looking upwards.

Eugen Polanski has taken charge of Die Fohlen on an interim basis since Seoane's dismissal, and though he will need to repair the bonds between the playing and management staff considering the reports of poor communication under the previous boss, he has made a promising start.

On Sunday, Gladbach came from behind to earn a point on the road against Bayer Leverkusen, courtesy of a 92nd-minute equaliser from loanee forward Haris Tabakovic - the club's first goal of the campaign.

That stalemate left Polanski's side 17th in the table, where their dire tally of two points has them a further two behind 15th-placed Hamburger SV, and four behind their opponents.

However, the gap between the relegation zone and the top four is only five points, and there is plenty of time for a turnaround over the remaining 32 games of the season.

Playing at home this weekend, the hosts will draw confidence from their record at Borussia Park, where they have lost just one of their last four and picked up their first point this term back in late August, knowing that victory could lift them above Mainz and up to 15th.

Meanwhile, Dino Toppmoller's Frankfurt began the Bundesliga season with back-to-back wins, but they have since suffered consecutive defeats ahead of this clash.

Die Adler followed up their 3-1 loss against Leverkusen on September 12 by dropping all three points on their own turf this past Sunday, when they were beaten 4-3 by Union Berlin.

While Toppmoller's side came close to completing a comeback late on, the manager will be particularly disappointed by the fact that his team let in two early goals and were even losing 4-1 by the 56th minute, conceding a hat-trick from Die Eisernen's Oliver Burke.

That defeat has Frankfurt sixth in the table with six points, though they are just one short of fourth-placed Koln and three behind third-placed RB Leipzig in the Champions League spots.

Despite their recent frustrating results, Die Adler have still won four of their six competitive games this season, and with two wins from their last three away clashes, the visitors will feel capable of getting back on track with another triumph over struggling opposition on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

Team News

Monchengladbach have a lengthy injury list to contend with this weekend, especially in the frontline considering that all of Tim Kleindienst (meniscus), Robin Hack (meniscus) and Nathan N'Goumou (Achilles) are ruled out, while Giovanni Reyna (thigh) and Franck Honorat (muscle) are both doubts.

In their absence, the interim boss could turn to Shuto Machino up top once again, supported by attacking midfielders Kevin Stoger and Jens Castrop.

At the opposite end of the pitch, centre-back Fabio Chiarodia was substituted with a calf issue late on against Leverkusen, and if he is unable to participate this weekend, then Marvin Friedrich could make a rare appearance.

As for Frankfurt, striker Jessic Ngankam is out with a broken leg until next month, so expect to see Elye Wahi start at centre-forward this weekend.

Elsewhere, Toppmoller has been forced to deploy natural centre-back Nnamdi Collins at right-back due to Rasmus Kristensen's hamstring injury, but with Collins developing a thigh issue, Aurele Amenda may be needed at full-back.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Diks, Elvedi, Friedrich; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Ullrich; Stoger, Castrop; Machino

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Kaua; Amenda, Koch, Theate, Brown; Doan, Uzun, Larsson, Chaibi, Bahoya; Wahi

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Monchengladbach have struggled throughout 2025-26 so far - especially going forward - but given that Frankfurt have conceded in every game since the Bundesliga season started, they could score this weekend.

However, Die Adler have netted 22 goals across their six games this term, and their attacking prowess is likely to see them take all three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email