Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Alaves: Pedri, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen updates

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 10:16 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:50

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan giants recorded a 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Spain's top flight last weekend, and they are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Real Madrid.

However, Hansi Flick's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Alaves, who are 14th in Spain's top flight.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year, but he is now back in training.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Alaves)

Pedri has recently been absent due to a muscular problem, and the Spaniard again missed out against Chelsea, but he has a chance of returning to the squad for the league fixture with Alaves.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona have revealed that Fermin Lopez is facing a period on the sidelines with a muscular problem.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.