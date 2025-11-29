Under-fire Barcelona star defended by Joan Laporta after struggles in Chelsea defeat

By Darren Plant | 29 Nov 2025 11:54 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 12:12

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has jumped to the defence of Ronald Araujo.

In his five years at Camp Nou, the Uruguay international has been regarded as one of Barcelona's most valuable players in the defensive area of the pitch.

A total of 190 appearances have been made in all competitions, Araujo contributing 12 goals and seven assists, but his performance level has dropped off of late.

Most notably, the 26-year-old was sent off for two yellow cards during Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Araujo was guilty of flying into a challenge on Marc Cucurella just before half time and could have no complaints over his dismissal.

© Imago

'I want to encourage him'

Ahead of Saturday's La Liga fixture against Elche, Araujo has been ruled out through injury, albeit his place in the team already at risk.

Nevertheless, Laporta has suggested that Araujo does not deserve the level of criticism that he has received in recent days.

Laporta told reporters: "The team showed character despite playing with 10 men.

"Regarding the sending-off: the first card was very harsh, and then that play left us with 10. I want to, in a way, encourage and defend Araujo. He has been heavily criticised, and I don’t think it’s fair.

“He gives his all on the pitch, he’s our captain, and now he needs to overcome this moment because he’s a very emotional person with strong feelings.

"He’s had a tough time, and from Andorra, I want to tell him that we’re with him, that he needs to move on, because here we all win and we all lose, and no one person is solely responsible for the defeats or the victories.”

© Imago / NurPhoto

Is Araujo's place in Barcelona defence at risk?

With Jules Kounde regularly used at right-back, Hansi Flick is not exactly blessed with central-defensive options.

Andreas Christensen has just returned from injury to add more depth, but Eric Garcia is currently being preferred in midfield.

Therefore, Araujo will feel that he will continue to receive the backing of Flick going forward having already made 10 starts and five substitute outings in all competitions.

The biggest concern for Flick will be Barcelona only keeping one clean sheet in the last five games that Araujo has started.