Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'joined by Barcelona' in race for Brazilian midfielder

By Carter White | 28 Nov 2025 14:14 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 14:30

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta BC midfielder and Manchester United transfer target Ederson of Atalanta BC.

The Spanish giants suffered a humbling night in West London on Tuesday, when they were simply swept away by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were too physical and overpowered Barca, who played the majority of the contest with a numerical disadvantage due to Ronald Araujo's sending off in the first half.

The contest was billed by many as a battle betwee two wonderkids, with Lamine Yamal and Estevao operating on different sides of the fight.

Finding the net after a brilliant solo run in the second period, it was the Brazilian who had the last laugh in the English capital this time around.

Barca want Man United target Ederson?

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Manchester United are set for some serious competition in the race for the services of Atalanta star Ederson.

The report claims that Barcelona are keen on signing the 26-year-old, who has been made a 'top priority' ahead of the 2026 transfer windows.

It is understood that the Catalan giants are looking to bolster their midfield with a physical option for head coach Hansi Flick to utilise.

That being said, there are supposedly worries within the corridors of power at Barca that Ederson does not fit with the club's DNA.

Flick's engine room is currently stacked with a high number of technical players, including Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri.

Man United's midfield makeover

Despite genuine question marks over his ability to compete in the Premier League, Casemiro remains a key part of the Manchester United midfield.

The five-time Champions League winner is currently partnering captain Bruno Fernandes in one of the central roles in Ruben Amorim's infamous 3-4-3 system.

At the age of 33, Casemiro will not be around the Red Devils' starting XI for too much longer, meaning that a move to sign compatriot Ederson is a smart one from the English giants.