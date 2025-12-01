Chelsea transfer news: Blues start talks for 'tremendously fast' 17-year-old defender amid Man Utd competition

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 12:19 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 12:40

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly going head-to-head for the signature of a 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid who excelled at the recent Under-17 World Cup.

The Blues have made a habit of snapping up the best talents from South America in recent years, and one such acquisition - Estevao Willian - is now excelling in the famous shirt.

With his goal against Barcelona in last week's 3-0 Champions League victory, Estevao became the second-youngest player to score in all of his first three starts in the competition after Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old was unable to similarly influence Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal - being taken off at half time - but he is nevertheless now regarded as one of the most exciting proteges in the country.

Chelsea continue to tap into the South American market and have most recently secured a deal to sign 2008-born centre-back Deinner Ordonez, who will join from Independiente del Valle in 2028.

Chelsea, Man United to battle for Luis Eduardo transfer?

© Imago / Action Plus

Now, AS reports that the Club World Cup winners are also considering a swoop for 17-year-old Gremio talent Luis Eduardo Guedes de Souza, who has been making waves at international level of late.

Earlier this year, Eduardo scored twice en route to the Under-17 South American Championship title with Brazil, and he was also a stalwart of the side who reached the Under-17 World Cup semi-finals, where they lost to Portugal on penalties.

Eduardo is currently registered to Gremio's Under-20 team, but he made his senior debut in a Gaucho Championship game in February and has also made the bench for two Brasileiro games in 2025.

The 2008-born centre-back already stands at 6ft 2in tall, and the outlet adds that he is also known for his 'tremendous speed', one attribute that has alerted both Chelsea and Man United to a potential transfer.

Both the Blues and the Red Devils have supposedly started negotiations to bring Eduardo to England, and the two Premier League titans are also expected to submit offers to the Gremio man in the coming weeks.

How much will Man Utd, Chelsea have to pay for Eduardo?

© Imago / News Images

Eduardo - who supposedly reached a top speed of 38kmph (23.6mph) in a youth-team game earlier this year - is currently under contract with Gremio until 2028, having signed a one-year extension in July.

That deal reportedly includes a release clause set at €60m (£52.7m), meaning that Chelsea and Man United will need to pay a pretty penny to sign him.

Eduardo turns 18 in January, eliminating another barrier to his prospective move to the Premier League, although 'several scouts' from other unnamed teams are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Chelsea are expected to wave goodbye to outcast Axel Disasi in 2026, while Harry Maguire is about to enter the last six months of his contract with Man United.