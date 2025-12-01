Leeds lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts in formation change

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 10:54 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 11:08

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke may opt for a five-at-the-back formation in Wednesday's Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Elland Road.

The Whites suffered a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in gameweek 13, but they nearly pulled off an incredible comeback from 2-0 down after Farke switched his system at half time.

Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James were withdrawn for Jaka Bijol and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the latter of whom scored Leeds' first and won the penalty for Lukas Nmecha to convert later on at the Etihad.

The former Everton striker has surely done enough to start against the Club World Cup champions, potentially in a front two with Nmecha as James and Gnonto both make way.

Instead, the width should be provided by wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson, who is in line to replace James Justin if the former Leicester City man is not ready for two starts in four days.

Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev have likely done enough to continue as the midfield trio in the absence of Sean Longstaff, whose calf injury could keep him sidelined until 2026.

Bijol's potential introduction would see the Slovenian join forces with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon at the back, while Lucas Perri seeks just a third Premier League clean sheet.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Rodon, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

