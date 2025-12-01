Chelsea lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Moises Caicedo replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 11:01 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 11:08

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo will begin a three-match suspension when the Blues head to Elland Road to face Leeds United in Wednesday's Premier League affair.

The Ecuador international was sent off for serious foul play in Sunday's 1-1 draw with London rivals Arsenal, meaning he will also miss games against Bournemouth and Everton later this month.

Reece James put in a dogged performance in a central area over the weekend, but Enzo Maresca has suggested that the England international will be spared this week, as he manages the injury-plagued right-back with care.

As a result, Andrey Santos should be drafted into the engine room alongside Enzo Fernandez, whose move back to a number eight role will open up a spot in attack to be filled.

Cole Palmer was back on the bench on Sunday following toe and groin injuries and is a natural alternative, but he is unlikely to be thrown back in from the start just yet, so Joao Pedro will likely operate behind Liam Delap in Yorkshire.

Estevao Willian was guilty of some wayward shooting on Sunday, but the Brazilian should be given another shot after being withdrawn at half time, while Pedro Neto is an attacking shoo-in.

Do not be surprised to see Tosin Adarabioyo replace Wesley Fofana in defence too, but the rest of the visitors' backline should remain untouched.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap

