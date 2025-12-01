Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 01 Dec 2025 11:35 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 18:08

Real Madrid will be aiming to win in La Liga for the first time in over a month when they continue their domestic campaign away to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Athletic sit down in eighth, 11 points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Match preview

Athletic have a record of six wins, two draws and six defeats from their 14 La Liga matches this season, with 20 points leaving them in eighth spot in the division, four points behind sixth-placed Espanyol and 11 from fourth-placed Atletico on the same number of games.

The Basque outfit will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Levante, with Robert Navarro and Nico Williams on the scoresheet in Valencia.

Ernesto Valverde's side have struggled for consistency this season, and they currently look short of being able to challenge for a top-four spot in the division, with injuries harming them early in the campaign.

Athletic have picked up 13 points from their seven home league games this season, and they will be welcoming a Real Madrid side with the best away record in the division this term, having collected 15 points from their eight matches on their travels.

The Lions beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign, but Los Blancos won 1-0 when the two teams last locked horns in April of this year.

Real Madrid will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw against Girona, with that result stretching their winless run in Spain's top flight to three matches, also sharing the points with Rayo Vallecano and Elche since their last success at this level.

Indeed, Los Blancos have not triumphed in La Liga since a 4-0 success over Valencia on November 1, and the capital giants have been victorious in just one of their last five games in all competitions, so it is a difficult spell for the club.

Xabi Alonso's side have given up first spot in the table to Barcelona, now sitting second, one point behind the reigning champions, but the gap would become four ahead of this match if Hansi Flick's side manage to beat Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Kylian Mbappe is comfortably the leading goalscorer in La Liga, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions in 14 matches, and Real Madrid will again be looking to their French superstar for inspiration on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos have five more matches before the winter break in Spain, including a huge Champions League league phase fixture at home to Manchester City on December 10.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

DLLWLW

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LLWLDW

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWWDDD

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WLDDWD

Team News

Athletic's squad will be boosted by the return of midfielder Ruiz de Galarreta following a suspension, but Oihan Sancet remains banned for the Basque outfit.

The Lions also still have a host of injury problems, with Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz, Maroan Sannadi and Robert Navarro all definitely out of the match, while Inaki Williams has missed the team's last seven games with a groin injury and remains a major doubt.

Navarro's absence is expected to open the door for Unai Gomez to come into the XI on Wednesday night, while there could also be a start for 18-year-old Selton Sanchez.

Aymeric Laporte is expected to return after missing out against Levante through illness.

As for Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal remains on the sidelines with a knee injury, while Dean Huijsen, David Alaba and Raul Asencio all need to be assessed ahead of the contest.

Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger both made their returns from injury against Girona, and the pair should continue in the middle of the defence on Wednesday, while there should be a return at left-back for Alvaro Carreras.

Eduardo Camavinga could also come in for Arda Guler to bolster the midfield, with Jude Bellingham potentially playing behind a front two of Vinicius Junior and Mbappe in this contest.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Laporte, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Sanchez, N Williams; Gomez

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Athletic are more than capable of making this a tough match for Real Madrid, and there is no getting away from the fact that the visitors are currently struggling for form. However, we are expecting Los Blancos to navigate their way to a hugely important three points on Wednesday.

