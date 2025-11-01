Kylian Mbappe continues his stunning goalscoring form with a brace as Real Madrid record a 4-0 victory over Valencia at Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Kylian Mbappe continued his stunning goalscoring form with a brace as Real Madrid recorded a 4-0 victory over Valencia in Saturday night's La Liga contest at Bernabeu.

The attacker sent Real Madrid ahead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute before adding another just past the half-hour mark in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Junior missed a first-half penalty for the title hopefuls, but Jude Bellingham was on the scoresheet shortly after, with Los Blancos entering the half-time interval three goals ahead.

Alvaro Carreras then rounded off the scoring with his first Real Madrid goal late on.

The result has moved Real Madrid seven points clear of second-placed Villarreal at the top of the La Liga table, while Los Blancos are now eight points ahead of third-placed Barcelona, who will be in action against Elche on Sunday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Mbappe was presented with the European Golden Boot for the 2024-25 campaign ahead of kickoff on Saturday night, and it is fitting that the attacker then went on to continue his excellent goalscoring form.

The 26-year-old scored 31 La Liga goals and 44 in all competitions during his first season at Los Blancos, while he has 13 in 11 La Liga matches this term and 18 overall.

Real Madrid are not perfect - far from it - but in Mbappe, they have the outstanding footballer in world football, and he is capable of leading the team to success this season.

Mbappe's first came from the penalty spot before scoring again before the interval, and Los Blancos are going to take some stopping in La Liga this season, with this result moving them seven points clear of second-placed Villarreal at the summit and eight ahead of the champions Barcelona.

For Valencia, it has been a worrying start to the season, with Los Che down in 18th spot in the table, picking up just nine points from their first 11 matches of the campaign.

REAL MADRID VS. VALENCIA HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Valencia (19th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Valencia)

Real Madrid take the lead in the 19th minute of the match, and it is Mbappe from the penalty spot following a handball from Cesar Tarrega, with the decision given following a VAR check.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Valencia (31st min, Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia)

Real Madrid have their second of the match, and it is yet another goal from Mbappe, with the France international volleying a cross from Arda Guler into the back of the net from close range.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Valencia (44th min, Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia)

Los Blancos have their third of the match through Bellingham, with the England international firing the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, moments after Vinicius had missed a penalty.

Alvaro Carreras goal vs. Valencia (82nd min, Real Madrid 4-0 Valencia)

Real Madrid have their fourth of the match, and it is a first Los Blancos goal for Carreras, who finds the far corner with a stunner of a strike from a wide angle!

MAN OF THE MATCH - KYLIAN MBAPPE

Mbappe is a special footballer, and he was comfortably the best player on the pitch on Saturday night, once again making a huge difference for a Real Madrid side that could have a historic season.

The former Monaco youngster added another two goals to his season total, and he was simply too much for Valencia to handle, but Bellingham also deserves a special mention here.

BEST STAT



Kylian Mbappé’s week so far: • Received his 2024/25 European Golden Boot. • Wins La Liga Player of the Month. • Scores and leads the 2025/26 European Golden Boot race. Sensational. ? pic.twitter.com/vSSu8VM6B3

— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 1, 2025

REAL MADRID VS. VALENCIA MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 65%-35% Valencia

Shots: Real Madrid 21-4 Valencia

Shots on target: Real Madrid 11-1 Valencia

Corners: Real Madrid 7-1 Valencia

Fouls: Real Madrid 14-7 Valencia

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid now face a trip to England to tackle Liverpool in the Champions League, with the contest taking place on Tuesday night at Anfield, before returning to La Liga action away to Rayo Vallecano next Sunday.

Valencia, meanwhile, will be bidding to record just their third La Liga victory of the campaign when they welcome Real Betis to Mestalla next Sunday.

