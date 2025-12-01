Leeds vs. Chelsea: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 11:15 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 11:31

Both aiming to get back on track in their respective bids for survival and silverware, Leeds United and Chelsea lock horns in Wednesday's Premier League clash at Elland Road.

The Whites suffered a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, meaning that they remain in the relegation zone on goals scored with a third of the season gone.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's 1-1 draw with leaders Arsenal left them six points adrift of the Gunners in the Premier League table, but City's success over Leeds bumped Enzo Maresca's men down to third spot.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 109

Leeds United wins: 40

Draws: 30

Chelsea wins: 39

Despite the current gulf in quality between Leeds United and Chelsea, it is the Yorkshire side who boast head-to-head superiority over the former Champions League champions, but only just.

From 109 previous competitive clashes in all tournaments, the Whites have claimed 40 wins to Chelsea's 39, while another 30 scraps have ended in a share of the spoils.

The bulk of Leeds' successes in this fixture came during the 20th century, though, and it will come as no surprise to learn that Chelsea have lost just two of their last 14 matches against the Whites, winning eight of their last 11 battles.

Prior to Leeds' return to the Premier League in 2025-26, Chelsea did take on the Whites in the 2023-24 FA Cup, although they needed an injury-time winner from Conor Gallagher to prevail 3-2 in that fifth-round encounter.

Graham Potter's Chelsea also only edged out Leeds by one goal at home in the 2022-23 Premier League, triumphing 1-0 after a shock 3-0 battering at Elland Road in August 2022, their most recent defeat in this battle.

The Blues did the double over the Whites in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, but they were held to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road in the 2020-21 season and have only won six of their 48 away games against Leeds.

Of all the teams they have faced at least 20 times in league football, Chelsea's 12.5% win rate at Leeds is their second-worst against a single team away from home, only superior to their 12% ratio against Sheffield Wednesday.

Outside of league action, Chelsea and Leeds memorably contested what has been dubbed the most brutal game of football ever played in England - the 1970 FA Cup final, which the Blues won 2-1 in a replay.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 28, 2024: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United (FA Cup)

Mar 04, 2023: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2022: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 11, 2022: Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2021: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2021: Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2020: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2012: Leeds United 1-5 Chelsea (League Cup)

May 15, 2004: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2003: Leeds United 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 28, 2003: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2002: Leeds United 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2002: Chelsea 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2001: Leeds 0-2 Chelsea (League Cup)

Oct 21, 2001: Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2001: Leeds United 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2000: Chelsea 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2000: Leeds United 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 19, 1999: Chelsea 0-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 05, 1999: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 04, 2023: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2022: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 11, 2022: Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2021: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2021: Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2020: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 15, 2004: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2003: Leeds United 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 28, 2003: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2002: Leeds United 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

