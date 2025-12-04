Manchester United transfer news: European giant enquires about "availability" of “first-choice” target in January window

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 00:00 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 01:55

Manchester United have received an enquiry from Napoli over Kobbie Mainoo's availability in the January transfer window, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will take on West Ham United on Thursday, and a win would see them go level on 24 points with fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

Boss Ruben Amorim may face a selection dilemma up front due to injuries, but fans will almost certainly see Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro together in midfield.

The pair have started 13 and 11 times in the league this season respectively, but their continued selection has led to limited playing time for youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that the midfielder could leave in the winter window, with Napoli viewing him as their first-choice target, though the Italian giants do have other options in case a deal cannot be agreed.

© Imago

Kobbie Mainoo: What should Manchester United do in January?

Kobbie Mainoo has played just 178 minutes of Premier League football this campaign, and it is difficult to justify keeping him around when the opportunity for gametime has been so limited.

The Red Devils have already been eliminated from the EFL Cup, and while the Christmas schedule will be intense, the 20-year-old is unlikely to start often in 2026, though the FA Cup could offer him some opportunities to impress.

It should be noted that Mainoo will have ambitions of playing at World Cup 2026, and the only way to get into Thomas Tuchel's squad will be by playing regularly.

Perhaps Mainoo's exit would also facilitate the arrival of a competitor for Casemiro, who will be 34 in February.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Is Ruben Amorim being proven right about midfield?

The Red Devils have won four, drawn two and lost just one of their last seven Premier League games, and the team look somewhat settled.

Much of club's improved fortunes are no doubt due to additions such as Bryan Mbeumo in the forward line, but captain Bruno Fernandes has had a growing influence on the team from deeper in midfield.

The Portuguese provided two assists when his side beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday, and his creative qualities have been key.

Amorim's side have still been exposed defensively with Fernandes and Casemiro together, but the head coach will be able to point at his team's positive results and claim that his approach has been successful.