Preview: Heerenveen vs. PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 04 Dec 2025 06:37 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 06:37

Unbeaten at Abe Lenstra Stadion since August, Heerenveen welcome red-hot defending Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven in Saturday’s round 15 encounter.

The hosts enter this weekend undefeated in five home games, winning three, but must overcome opponents who have secured seven league wins from seven on their travels this term.

Match preview

While 10th-placed Heerenveen have lost two of their past three league games, those defeats against Fortuna Sittard and PEC Zwolle have come away from home.

Robin Veldman’s men have won just once on their travels from seven attempts, a stark contrast to De Superfriezen’s home form — three wins, three draws and one defeat.

That sole loss was against FC Twente at the end of August; since then, Heerenveen have notched up three wins and two draws at home, notably scoring three or more goals on three occasions: beating NEC 3-2, drawing 3-3 with NAC Breda and defeating AZ Alkmaar 3-1.

With 12 of their 17 points accrued at Abe Lenstra Stadion, Veldman’s side will welcome a return to home comforts ahead of Saturday’s contest with the league’s best team, aiming for their fourth home win of the campaign.

Having defeated the Eindhoven giants in this fixture last season, ending a seven-year wait for such a result, the Super Frisians now bid for another scalp at the champions’ expense.

© Imago

It will be interesting to see if that aspiration results in success against Bosz’s side, who come into this weekend on a seven-match away winning streak in the league.

That run stretches back to last season, during which they secured five away victories to close out the title-winning campaign, meaning the Peasants have now recorded 12 consecutive Eredivisie away wins.

PSV have scored the most goals (22) on their travels, conceding just seven — joint lowest with Feyenoord — and are keen to improve that record.

Another victory could strengthen their overall form as they seek to extend a six-point lead over Feyenoord at the league’s summit.

The champions head into the 15th round after eight consecutive league victories, and Boeren look for a ninth to extend their three-month unbeaten run in the competition.

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

W

D

D

L

W

L

Heerenveen form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

D

L

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

While Amourricho Van Axel-Dongen (muscle) and Levi Smans (knee) are sidelined for Heerenveen, Ringo Meerveld’s fitness will be assessed before the weekend.

Dylan Vente leads the way for De Superfriezen with six league goals, three at home and three away, and will relish the chance to add to his home tally.

PSV are still missing Alassane Plea and Ruben van Bommel, while Ivan Perisic will be examined after missing last weekend’s win due to an injury sustained against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Guus Til has scored in four consecutive matches in all competitions and in five of the previous six, totalling seven goals in that spell, as he looks to add to his impressive return.

Ismael Saibari has outscored Til and Joey Veerman away from home, netting five to their four each, and the Morocco international aims to add to his eight overall goals this weekend.

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverbooer; Braude, Kersten Willemsen, Zagaritis; Brouwers, Van Overeem; Trenskow, Linday, Rivera; Vente

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Junior; Wanner, Veerman; Bajraktarevic, Til, Saibari; Pepi

We say: Heerenveen 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

While Heerenveen are among the league’s strongest home sides, PSV are a different prospect, and the Eindhoven giants should extend their winning streak at the expense of the Super Frisians in a high-scoring match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.