Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 04 Dec 2025 16:58 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 17:05

Fenerbahce will visit Istanbul Basaksehir at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Saturday, aiming to maintain their unbeaten league run and keep pace with Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray.

The Yellow Canaries remain the only side yet to suffer defeat this season (9W, 5D) and sit just one point off top spot after 14 matches.

Match preview

Fenerbahce entered Monday’s intercontinental derby knowing that victory would send them top, and although they controlled possession and created the better chances, they needed a stoppage-time strike from substitute Jhon Duran to secure a 1-1 draw.

It was a missed opportunity, but being within a point of first place, despite an early-season managerial change, still reflects an impressive campaign.

With Galatasaray showing signs of vulnerability, the Yellow Canaries know that another extended winning run – like the five-match winning streak they had before last Monday’s draw – could shift the balance of the title race.

Their immediate task is a trip to Basaksehir, and they will feel confident given their recent form – Fenerbahce have earned more points than any other team over the last five matchdays (13) – and their dominance in this fixture, having won their last seven meetings with Basaksehir across all competitions.

The Yellow Canaries are also the second-best away side in the division this season, with 15 points collected on the road, just one fewer than Galatasaray.

Basaksehir, meanwhile, ended a two-match losing streak with a positive 3-1 victory away at Kasimpasa last weekend, leaving them with confidence heading into this fixture.

However, head coach Nuri Sahin noted after the match that his team often struggled in the second half of games, an issue that could prove costly against a high-intensity Fenerbahce side.

The Grey Owls sit ninth with 16 points (four wins, four draws and six defeats) and are closer to the relegation zone – four points ahead – than the European spots, as they are 10 points behind fourth.

Their home form has also been an issue, as they have won only one of their six league games at the Fatih Terim Stadium this season, making this fixture look even more difficult for them.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

Basaksehir could be without Onur Bulut, who picked up an injury in the win over Kasimpasa and may not recover in time, which means Omer Ali Sahiner is likely to start in his place.

Jerome Opoku is suspended after reaching the yellow-card limit, but Ousseynou Ba is available again after serving a similar ban and should return to the starting lineup.

Davie Selke is also suspended due to the red card he received last weekend, meaning Nuno da Costa is expected to come into the frontline.

Yusuf Sari has not yet recovered from the knock he sustained during the international break., while Deniz Turuc was left out of the previous match for technical reasons decided by the manager.

The team's main attacking threat will once again be Eldor Shomurodov, who has scored 10 league goals this season.

Fenerbahce will be without Jayden Oosterwolde, who is suspended due to yellow-card accumulation, and this should allow Mert Muldur to come into the starting XI.

Caglar Soyuncu is still recovering from a knee injury and will not be available, while Sebastian Szymanski has also been absent for the last couple of weeks because of a muscle issue, and he remains a doubt for this fixture.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Ba, Operi; Kemen, Gunes; Harit, Da Costa, Fayzullaev; Shomurodov

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Muldur, Brown; Alvarez; Nene, Asensio, Yuksek, Akturkoglu; En-Nesyri

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce come into this match with superior form, greater consistency and a more reliable attacking structure than Basaksehir, who continue to battle injuries, suspensions and second-half drop-offs.

Even with key defensive absentees, the Yellow Canaries should dominate possession and create the more dangerous chances, while making it difficult for the hosts to match their intensity.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.