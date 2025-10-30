Sports Mole previews Friday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Kocaelispor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Istanbul Basaksehir and Kocaelispor will kick off round 11 of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Friday evening.

Both teams head into the contest on the back of victories – the hosts having ended a five-match winless streak, while the visitors arrive in fine form after three consecutive wins.

Match preview

Uzbek forward Eldor Shomurodov has been the standout performer for Basaksehir this season, and he once again rose to the occasion to help the Grey Owls secure their first victory since September 17, netting twice in last Sunday’s 4-0 triumph over Antalyaspor.

Shomurodov opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and wrapped up proceedings in the 88th, while Nuno da Costa also bagged a brace in between – the Uzbek striker has now scored six of Basaksehir’s 11 league goals this season, in addition to providing one assist.

Head coach Nuri Sahin, who faced his former club where he began his managerial career, expressed delight after the win, particularly pleased that two of the goals came from set pieces, an area he admitted his team had been struggling with before the game.

That victory was just Basaksehir’s second league win of the campaign but enough to lift them out of the relegation zone and into 11th place on 10 points, one position and one point behind their upcoming visitors.

A win on Friday would see the Istanbul side leapfrog Kocaelispor and potentially move into the top half of the table – encouragingly, the Grey Owls also boast a strong historical record in this fixture.

The last competitive meetings between the two sides came during the 2008-09 Super Lig season, when Basaksehir won both encounters, while they have also triumphed in the last two friendly matches between the clubs.

However, history will count for little against a rejuvenated Kocaelispor outfit who have rediscovered their rhythm following a difficult start to life back in the top flight.

The Gulf failed to win any of their first seven league games (2D, 5L) but have since turned things around impressively, winning three on the bounce – against Eyupspor (1-0), Konyaspor (3-2), and Alanyaspor (2-0).

What has been most impressive is the balance Selcuk Inan’s men have found in both attack and defence, keeping two clean sheets in their last three outings while scoring six goals, two more than in their opening seven matches combined.

Inan acknowledged in his pre-match press conference that his team are “in a great position to win again” as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches and claim back-to-back away victories for the first time in 2025.

The last time Kocaelispor achieved consecutive away wins was in December 2024 during their promotion campaign in the Turkish second tier.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

For Basaksehir, young midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev remains sidelined, while Omer Ali Sahiner and Hamza Gureler, who both missed the win over Antalyaspor through injury, are still doubtful.

There is some positive news, however, as striker David Selke, out for eight matches due to injury, returned to the matchday squad last weekend and could feature from the bench on Friday.

In-form Shomurodov continues to lead the line and is averaging 1.6 shots on target per game, sitting just one goal behind the Super Lig’s top scorer.

Miguel Crespo remains the team’s chief creator, having fashioned the most big chances (2), and will once again be key in midfield.

Kocaelispor, meanwhile, will be without top striker Bruno Petkovic for a third consecutive game due to injury, and in his absence, veteran forward Serdar Dursun has stepped up, scoring his first goal of the season in the recent win over Alanyaspor.

Manager Inan praised the growing partnership between Dursun and winger Tayfur Bingol, who opened the scoring in that game and leads the team for shots on target per match (1.0), highlighting their chemistry and importance to the team’s attacking flow.

Defender Mateusz Wieteska remains a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury and is not expected back until next year, but there is positive news regarding left-back Massadio Haidara, who is close to a return, while Macedonian forward Darko Churlinov will resume training on Thursday and could make the matchday squad.

Playmaker Joseph Boende, who leads Kocaelispor for big chances created (3), is expected to start once again in his advanced midfield role behind the striker.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Opoku, Ba, Operi; Ozdemir; Brnic, Crespo, Kemen, Sari; Shomurodov

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Jovanovic; Oguz, Balogh, Smolcic, Djiksteel; Linetty, Keita; Agyei, Boende, Bingol; Dursun

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 0-1 Kocaelispor

Basaksehir will take plenty of encouragement from their emphatic victory over Antalyaspor, though it is worth noting they played with a numerical advantage from the 43rd minute.

The performance was promising, but it remains to be seen whether they have truly regained their rhythm, and Kocaelispor, on the other hand, have displayed genuine consistency in recent weeks and appear to have found their stride.

