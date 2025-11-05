Sports Mole previews Friday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Genclerbirligi and Istanbul Basaksehir, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Genclerbirligi will host Istanbul Basaksehir in the opening game of round 12 in the Turkish Super Lig, aiming to halt a two-match losing run.

The Ankara side began life under new manager Volkan Demirel with a 1-0 defeat at Goztepe last weekend, while the visitors are full of confidence after back-to-back victories.

Match preview

Former Bodrumspor boss Demirel was appointed to replace Huseyin Eroglu, but his tenure has begun with a setback.

Having had just three training sessions with his new team before his debut, the young coach pleaded for patience as he tries to impose his philosophy.

However, time is a luxury Genclerbirligi may not have, with the Youth sitting among the bottom three after 11 rounds, one point adrift of safety, while their defensive issues remain a major concern, having gone five consecutive matches without a clean sheet.

Their record against Basaksehir does not inspire much optimism either, as Genclerbirligi have failed to win any of their last five meetings with the Grey Owls (D1, L4), losing each of the last four.

To stand a chance of breaking that run, Demirel will need his side to show far greater resilience at the back than they have done since the start of this campaign.

Basaksehir, meanwhile, are on the rise under Nuri Sahin, and have won their last two league matches, scoring five goals and conceding none – including a 4-0 demolition of Antalyaspor and a 1-0 victory over Kocaelispor, sealed by Eldor Shomurodov’s stoppage-time penalty.

The Uzbek striker is enjoying a great run, netting three goals in his last two appearances to move joint-top of the Super Lig scoring charts with seven goals.

Sahin has also overseen a significant defensive improvement, with Basaksehir keeping three straight clean sheets, an achievement he pointed out after the win over Kocaelispor.

The Istanbul side will hope to extend that run on Friday, and they are equally strong away from home, claiming seven of their 13 points on the road and winning on their last two visits to Ankara.

Team News

Dal Varesanovic remains doubtful for Genclerbirligi after missing the last four matches, while Thalisson Kelven returns from suspension after his late red card against Konyaspor, offering a boost to Demirel’s defensive options.

However, Peter Etebo is still sidelined with a muscle problem, while Emirhan Unal, Moussa Kyabou, Abdullah Sahindere, and Ensar Kemaloglu all remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Goktan Gurpuz, who has created the most big chances for the club this season (three), will again be central to their attacking play.

Basaksehir will be without Abbosbek Fayzullaev due to injury, while defenders Hamza Gureler and Jerome Opoku are doubts.

Opoku suffered a head collision in the win over Kocaelispor and was substituted after feeling dizzy.

All eyes will again be Shomurodov, whose fine form in front of goal could be decisive as Basaksehir look to make it three consecutive league victories.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Erenturk; Pereira, Zuzek, Goutas, Hanousek; Dele-Bashiru, Ulgun; Gurpuz, Koita, Tongya; Niang

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Bulut, Duarte, Ba, Sahiner; Ozdemir, Gunes; Sari, Crespo, Costa; Shomurodov

We say: Genclerbirligi 0-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Basaksehir come into this match on a strong run, having secured successive wins while showing defensive improvement – and all of these are the opposite of what Genclerbirligi are experiencing right now, while the hosts are also going through a transition period under the new manager.

