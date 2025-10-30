Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Goztepe SK and Genclerbirligi, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Goztepe SK will welcome Genclerbirligi to the Gursel Aksel Stadyumu on Saturday afternoon for a Turkish Super Lig clash, with both sides desperate to bounce back from defeat.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back losses, while the visitors’ four-match unbeaten run came to an end last weekend — a result that also marked the end of Huseyin Eroglu’s tenure.

Match preview

After a superb start to the campaign, Goztepe’s momentum has faded in recent weeks – Stanimir Stoilov’s men went unbeaten in their first eight league matches (4W, 4D), but have now lost two in a row, denting their early-season promise.

A 1-0 defeat at Alanyaspor was followed by a 3-1 loss at Galatasaray last Sunday, a game in which Goz Goz actually made a bright start, taking the lead through Efkan Bekiroglu in the sixth minute before conceding in the 19th minute.

However, the match quickly turned against them, as Malcom Bokele’s second yellow card three minutes before half-time left them with 10 men, and Galatasaray took full advantage with two second-half goals.

Despite the controversy surrounding the red card — and amid an ongoing gambling scandal engulfing Turkish refereeing — Stoilov refused to criticise the officials; instead, he focused on the positives, particularly his side’s defensive resilience this season.

Goztepe still boast one of the league’s best defensive records, having conceded only six goals — fewer than any team except Galatasaray — while keeping a league-high six clean sheets.

The Izmir side sit seventh in the table with 16 points (4W, 4D, 2L), just one point off fourth place, but Stoilov will be eager to see his side end their losing run before it undermines their promising start.

Home form offers encouragement, as Goztepe are unbeaten at the Gursel Aksel this season (2W, 2D), conceding just one goal despite facing the likes of Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Still, attacking output from their forwards remains a concern, with Juan Santos (2), Janderson (1) and Ibrahim Sabra (1) scoring only four goals between them in 10 matches, and the team will need greater efficiency in the final third.

Genclerbirligi, meanwhile, have experienced a turbulent start to life back in the top flight, marking their return to the Super Lig began with five winless games.

A subsequent four-match unbeaten streak (2W, 2D) offered hope, until last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Konyaspor ended both their run and their manager’s reign.

The club parted ways with Eroglu on Tuesday and swiftly appointed former Bodrumspor boss Volkan Demirel, who will take charge for the first time this weekend, and the former Turkey and Fenerbahce goalkeeper will be aiming for an immediate impact and a fresh start.

This fixture brings back familiar memories, with the sides last meeting in the second tier in 2023-24, when Goztepe won both encounters – however, in top-flight meetings, Genclerbirligi hold the upper hand, winning four of the last five (1L), the most recent in May 2021.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Goztepe could once again be without defender Allan Godoi, who has missed the last two matches, while Furkan Bayir is a doubt after limping off against Galatasaray.

Bokele will serve a suspension following his red card last weekend, and if Bayir is also ruled out, Taha Altikardes may be joined by a makeshift centre-back alongside Heliton in the back three.

Meanwhile, young striker Sabra remains sidelined with injury, leaving Stoilov short of attacking options.

For the visitors, Emirhan Unal, Moussa Kyabou, Abdullah Sahindere, and Ensar Kemaloglu are all out with long-term knee injuries.

Dal Varesanovic has missed the last three matches and remains a doubt, while Peter Etebo continues to recover from a muscle issue sustained on the opening weekend.

Defender Thalisson Kelven is suspended following his stoppage-time red card against Konyaspor, meaning Sinan Osmanoglu is likely to step into the back line if Demirel retains a five-man defence.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Altikardes, Heliton, Bayir; Cherni, Dennis, Rhaldney, Kurtulan; Bekiroglu; Juan, Janderson

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Erenturk; Pereira, Osmanoglu, Goutas, Hanousek; Dele-Bashiru, Zuzek; Gurpuz, Ulgun, Tongya; Niang

We say: Goztepe SK 1-0 Genclerbirligi

Goztepe’s defensive solidity and impressive home record make them slight favourites to edge this one, especially against a Genclerbirligi side adjusting to a new manager.

The visitors will be motivated to impress under Demirel, but their defensive instability – with 15 goals conceded in 10 matches – is likely to prove costly against a side that would not give much away.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

