Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kasimpasa and Goztepe SK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kasimpasa will set out in search of their first home win of the season when they take on Goztepe SK in round 12 of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Goztepe, meanwhile, have won each of their three games against the home side this year and will journey to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium looking to extend this impressive streak.

Match preview

Kasimpsa have shipped nine goals in their last four games, having conceded the same amount in the eight matches preceding this run, and their recent defensive woes were on show on Sunday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Kayserispor.

The Apaches fought back from behind twice to level matters at the Kadir Has Stadium, but substitute Indrit Tuci netted the all-important goal in the 81st minute to hand Kayserispor their first league win of the season.

Having gone unbeaten in five straight league matches between September 13 and October 5, claiming two wins and three draws in that time, Kasimpasa have now lost three of their subsequent four outings, including a shock 3-1 defeat against Turkish amateur side Kahta in the Turkiye Kupasi qualifiers on October 29.

This poor run of results has seen Shota Arveladze’s men drop down to 14th in the Super Liga standings, two points above the dotted line, but they could move level on 13 points with 10th-placed Istanbul Basaksehir with a win on Saturday.

However, results on home turf leave little room for optimism, as Kasimpasa have failed to win their last eight matches at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, losing four and picking up four draws since a 3-1 victory over Sivasspor on April 19.

Having secured an eighth-placed finish in the Super Lig last term, missing out on the top-five places by just four points, Goztepe look set to mount a proper challenge for European qualification this season.

Off the back of a two-game blip, Goztepe returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Genclerbirligi 1-0 at the Gursel Aksel Stadium thanks to a first-half strike from Brazilian striker Juan Santos da Silva.

Prior to that, the Goz Goz suffered their first defeat of the season on October 19, when they were beaten 1-0 by Alanyaspor at the D, one week before falling to a 3-1 loss at the hands of league leaders Galatasaray.

Goztepe have picked up five wins and four draws from their 11 league matches to collect 19 points and sit fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Samsunspor.

Stanimir Stoilov’s men now take on an opposing side whom they are unbeaten against in seven of their most recent 10 meetings, including three successive victories in their three encounters since the turn of the year.

While Goztepe will look to extend this impressive streak, they head to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium without a win in their last four away games, picking up two points from a possible 12 since claiming back-to-back victories over Caykur Rizespor and Fatih Karagumruk in August.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:





D



W



D



L



D



L





Kasimpasa form (all competitions):





W



D



L



D



L



L





Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:





W



D



W



L



L



W





Team News

Haris Hajradinovic suffered a severe knee injury against Rizespor in September and the 31-year-old forward is set for a lengthy spell on the Kasimpasa injury table.

Fousseni Diabate was a notable absentee against Kayserispor last time out due to injury concerns and the Malian forward is a doubt for this weekend’s matchup.

As for Goztepe, veteran defender Allan Godoi has missed the last three games through to an injury and the 32-year-old is out of contention for the trip to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

Turkish defender Furkan Bayir missed the game against Genclerbirligi last time out due to a shoulder problem and the 25-year-old is a major doubt for the visiting side.

Mortadha Ben Ouanes has been on song for Goztepe this season and the 31-year-old midfielder, who has one goal and four assists in nine league games this season, will be one to keep an eye on.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Opoku, Szalai, Frimpong; Cafu, Mujde, Baldursson; Ouanes, Gueye, Kanatsizkus

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Miroshi, Heliton, Altikardes; Kurtulan, Dennis, Rhaldney, Cherni; Bekiroglu, Juan, Janderson

We say: Kasimpasa 0-2 Goztepe SK

With just six goals conceded so far, Goztepe boast the second-best defence in the league and they will be up for the challenge of an out-of-sorts Kasimpasa side who have struggled for results this season. While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we are backing Goztepe to come away with all three points and extend their streak at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

