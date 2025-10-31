Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kayserispor and Kasimpasa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kayserispor and Kasimpasa, both desperate to end their winless runs in the Turkish Super Lig, go head-to-head at Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday.

The Anatolian side remain the only team yet to win a league game this season – though they finally picked up a morale-boosting cup win on Tuesday – while the Apaches have failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions.

Match preview

Radomir Dalovic finally celebrated his first victory as Kayserispor boss after a narrow 1-0 triumph over lower-tier side Nigde Belediyesi Spor in the Turkish Cup.

However, league form remains a concern, as his side are still searching for their first Super Lig win after 10 games, with the manager being in charge for two of those games.

Dalovic’s debut brought a 3-1 home defeat to Samsunspor, and though the team showed improvement in a 2-2 draw with Fatih Karagumruk, they continue to struggle mentally after a long winless spell.

The Anatolian side sit second-bottom with six draws and four defeats, marking their worst 10-game start to a top-flight campaign since returning to the Super Lig in 2015–16.

Still, they can take encouragement from recent head-to-head results, having beaten Kasimpasa in their last two meetings and three of the last four overall.

It would not feel out of place for Kasimpasa to come into this game harbouring great hopes of victory, but the visitors are also going through a difficult spell.

The Apaches arrive in Kayseri winless in four matches across all competitions (2D, 2L), as their confidence took another hit in midweek after a shock 3-1 Turkish Cup defeat to amateur side Kahta 02 Spor.

In the league, Shota Arveladze’s men drew 1-1 with Besiktas last weekend, showing fight but once again falling short of victory, making it three consecutive league games without a win (2D, 1L).

Defensive issues remain a major concern for Kasimpasa, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive games – though they will hope Kayserispor’s lack of cutting edge will not punish them.

Team News

Kayserispor have several absentees, with Youssef Ait Bennasser likely sidelined after lasting just five minutes against Karagumruk, while Majid Hosseini remains out due to health issues.

Yaw Ackah and Gideon Jung are still nursing injuries, key playmaker Lazslo Benes is suspended following a red card, and Miguel Cardoso also misses out through yellow-card suspension, further limiting Dalovic’s options.

For Kasimpasa, Haris Hajradinovic is expected to remain unavailable with a knee injury, while Mortadha Ben Ouanes faces a late fitness test after missing the last two league matches.

His absence would be a blow, as he leads the team for big chances created (3), and Mamadou Fall is likely to shoulder extra creative responsibility once again.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Civelek, Denswil, Kocaman, Burak; Soyalp, Tokoz; Mane, Ozbek, Opoku; Onugkha

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Frimpong, Szalai, Opoku, Winck; Baldursson; Fall, Ustundag, Cafu, Diabate; Kanatsizkus

We say: Kayserispor 1-0 Kasimpasa

Kayserispor’s confidence from their cup win could finally spark a turnaround, especially at home against a Kasimpasa side short on belief.

Both sides are struggling in attack, so this may not be a high-scoring game, but with the hosts showing gradual improvement under Dalovic and enjoying recent success in this fixture, they look the likelier side to edge it.

