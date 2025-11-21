Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa both head into Sunday afternoon’s Turkish Super Lig meeting desperate to halt their respective winless runs.

The hosts are without a league victory in three (two draws and a defeat), while the visitors arrive in Alanya having failed to win any of their last five top-flight outings.

Match preview

Alanyaspor have taken successive draws against Trabzonspor (1-1) and Gaziantep (0-0), though it was the stalemate with Trabzonspor that left head coach Joao Pereira more satisfied – despite needing a second-half equaliser, he felt his side’s display warranted all three points.

The manager was far less enthused by the goalless draw with Gaziantep, frustrated by their failure to muster a single attempt on goal, a stark contrast to their 19 shots in the outing against Trabzonspor.

Still, Alanyaspor’s inability to turn performances into wins has extended their drought to three league matches, beginning with a 2-0 loss at Kocaelispor.

A 2-1 Turkish Cup victory over lower-league Bursa Yildirimspor offers a modest lift, but their league form remains concerning as they hover in eighth place.

Their attacking output has faltered badly, with only two goals scored across their last four competitive fixtures, and improving this will be essential if they are to finally break a seven-match winless sequence against Kasimpasa (2D, 5L).

Kasimpasa, for their part, have won the last three meetings between the sides by identical 2-1 scorelines, though extending that run looks challenging given their recent slump.

Shota Arveladze’s team have gone six games without a win in all competitions (2D, 4L), a run that includes a shock 3-1 cup exit to amateur outfit Kahta.

Defensively, the Apaches have struggled, failing to keep a clean sheet in eight competitive matches and conceding 14 goals in that period, a fragility that has played a major role in their slide down the table.

The visitors have six losses from 12 league games, leaving them just one point above the drop zone, and another defeat on Sunday would mark their second run of three consecutive league losses this season.

Team News

Alanyaspor remain without Buluthan Bulut, who is still recovering from a long-term knee injury, while Steve Mounie is also unavailable.

Ruan was forced off in the first half of their last match and is a doubt, and Guven Yalcin is expected to miss out again after sitting out the last four fixtures.

Four Alanyaspor players have been suspended for their involvement in the ongoing Turkish football betting scandal, a list that includes Izzet Celik, Enes Keskin, Yusuf Ozdemir and Bedirhan Ozyurt.

Meschack Elia, who averages the most shots on target per match for the hosts (1.2), should lead the line, while Maestro, the team’s leading creator with three big chances fashioned, will again be tasked with dictating play from midfield.

Kasimpasa continue to manage without Haris Hajradinovic, sidelined for five games with a knee problem, while Fousseni Diabate misses out again through injury.

Pape Habib Gueye, with three goals in 10 league appearances, is likely to start in a front two alongside Kubilay Kanatsizkus.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Ruan, Makouta, Maestro, Hadergjonaj; Hwang, Hagi; Elia

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Opoku, Arous, Szalai, Frimpong; Cafu, Baldursson, Ouanes; Gueye, Kanatsizkus

We say: Alanyaspor 1-0 Kasimpasa

Both sides desperately need a reaction, but neither has produced a convincing form of late, though Alanyaspor look marginally more assured and benefit from playing at home.

Kasimpasa’s defensive frailties and mounting injuries make them difficult to back, even considering their strong record in this fixture – if Alanyaspor can finally rediscover a cutting edge, a narrow home victory should be the outcome.

