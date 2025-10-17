Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Alanyaspor and Goztepe SK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Alanyaspor will go out in search of their third win of the season when they host Goztepe SK at Alanya Oba Stadium in the latest round of Turkish Super Lig fixtures this weekend.

The hosts are ninth in the standings, while the visiting side sits third in the table, having gathered 16 points from eight league fixtures.

Match preview

Alanyaspor got off their campaign on a disappointing note, failing to register a win in their first two matches of the 2025–26 season.

The 2025–26 season started in an unimpressive fashion, with a draw and a defeat in their first two league matches of the season against Rizespor and Eyupspor, respectively.

However, they managed to get back on track with consecutive league victories, starting with a famous 2–0 win over Besiktas, followed by a 2–1 triumph against Konyaspor on the road in Gameweek four.

After those back-to-back wins, the fans would not have been blamed for believing they had finally turned the corner, but that spell turned out to be a fleeting one.

Joao Pereira’s men have since gone on a four-game winless streak, recording three draws and a loss to Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray in that time.

The home side are in dire need of a victory to arrest their slump, and failure to win on Sunday will see them extend their winless run to five matches for the first time since March 2025.

Nonetheless, a victory on Sunday could take them into the top seven of the Turkish top flight, provided other results go their way.

Going into this contest, the hosts are unbeaten in five league meetings with the visitors, a run which dates back to March 2021.

Last season, Goztepe made a late charge for a European place, but they ultimately fell short of achieving that aim, finishing in a respectable eighth position in their first season back in the top division after a two-year absence.

After eight league fixtures this term, Stanimir Stoilov’s team remain unbeaten with four wins, four draws and eleven goals in that period.

While they have scored the fewest number of goals in the top six, their defence has been almost impregnable, with only two strikes against them.

That said, Goz Goz will be wary of the hosts, as they have been unable to get the better of the home side since December 2020.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:





W



W



D



D



L



D





Alanyaspor form (all competitions):





W



W



D



D



L



D





Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:





W



D



D



W



D



W





Goztepe SK form (all competitions):





W



D



D



W



D



W





Team News

Alanyaspor have almost a full squad going into this contest on Sunday, as Buluthan Bulut is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.

The midfielder has been stricken with a knee injury, which has kept him on the sidelines for an extended period.

Nevertheless, there are doubts over the fitness of Florent Hadergjonaj (calf) and Uchenna Ogundu (knee), meaning both players are touch-and-go for this encounter.

For the visitors, Ogun Bayrak is expected to be left out of the travelling squad, as he is reported to be lacking match fitness.

Nigerian midfielder Anthoney Dennis is suspended for this fixture due to the accumulation of yellow cards, but Efkan Bekiroglu could step up in his absence.

Junior Olaitan should be available for selection once again after featuring for Benin during the international break.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Lima, Viana, Akdag; Rouan, Makouta, Maestro, Ozdemirl; Kaya, Hagi; Mounie

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Bokele, Heliton, Allan Godoil; Cherni, Miroshi, Bekiroglu, Kurtulan; Gomes; Juan Santos, Janderson

We say: Alanyaspor 1-1 Goztepe SK

Alanyaspor will be aiming to end their four-game winless run, but they are up against a tough Göztepe side. Yet to lose a game this term, the visiting side are the favourites, but given the desperation of the home side to get a result from this encounter, we reckon this match will end in a 1–1 draw.

Ademola Adediji

