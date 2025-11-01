Sports Mole previews Monday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Alanyaspor and Gaziantep, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to climb into the upper half of the Turkish Super Lig, Alanyaspor welcome Europe-chasing Gaziantep to Alanya Oba Stadium on Monday for matchday 11 action.

Both sides head into this contest fresh from domestic cup triumphs, with the Thunders edging Bulsa Yildirimspor 2-1, while the Falcons secured a 2-0 victory over Karabuk Idmanyurdu.

Match preview

After sealing progression to the Turkish Cup fourth round with their victory over the lower-division side, Alanyaspor now turn their attention back to the Super Lig, aiming to recover from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Kocaelispor.

The Thunders, who failed to build on their previous home win against Goztepe, were second best against the newly promoted outfit, registering just one shot on target – four fewer than their hosts – a performance that left manager Joao Pereira questioning his players’ mentality.

Alanyaspor have now won just one of their last six league matches (D3, L2), though taking three points against Goztepe and holding Fenerbahce away suggest Pereira’s men have not been entirely poor in that spell, with the other defeat in the sequence coming against leaders and reigning champions Galatasaray.

As things stand, Simsekler occupy 10th place in the standings with 13 points from 10 matches (W3, D4, L3), having scored 11 times and conceded the same number, while Pereira has already set a “40 points” target as the benchmark for achieving ‘’comfortable’’ safety this season.

Picking up maximum points on Monday is therefore crucial for Alanyaspor, who can take encouragement from their solid home record, with two victories from four matches (D1, L1) at Alanya Oba so far.

Gaziantep have also shown strong character on their travels, avoiding defeat in each of their last three away league fixtures, winning two, with their only setback on the road being a 3-0 loss at Konyaspor on matchday two.

Burak Yilmaz’s side have crumbled on their off days, with all three of their defeats being heavy ones, including last weekend’s 4-0 home loss to Fenerbahce, putting an end to a seven match unbeaten run the Super Lig.

That result leaves Gaziantep with the third-worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 18, though they have been productive at the other end with 15 goals scored, so Yilmaz will be eager to tighten things up at the back heading into this clash.

Nontheless, sitting sixth in the table with 17 points from 10 outings (W5, D2, L3) reflects a positive start to the season, though history suggests adding to that tally in Alanya could prove difficult.

Gaziantep have lost six of their last seven meetings (D1) with Alanyaspor, failing to find the net in any of them, including a 3-0 defeat in last season’s corresponding fixture, so taking a point here may not be viewed as a bad outcome for the visitors.

Team News

Alanyaspor are expected to recall several regulars after Pereira rotated his squad in midweek, with first-choice goalkeeper Ertugrul Taskiran likely to return between the sticks.

Umit Akdag and Nuno Lima are set to resume their partnership at the heart of the three-man defence, with Fidan Aliti completing the backline after returning from suspension and featuring in the cup match.

Uchenna Ogundu and Ui-jo Hwang, who were both rested in midweek, should also reclaim their spots in attack on Monday, while Steve Mounie, Guven Yalcin and Efecan Karaca remain unavailable due to injuries.

For the visitors, centre-back Myenty Abena is suspended after receiving a red card in the defeat to Fenerbahce, while Kevin Rodrigues also sits this one out due to accumulation of bookings.

Salem M’Bakata and Ali Mevran Ablak are long-term absentees with cruciate ligament injuries, while Tayyip Talha Sanuc is still sidelined after missing the last two matches with a fitness concern.

Winger Enver Kulasin returned to action with a goal in the midweek cup win after two matches out of the squad and will be pushing for another start, while Juninho Bacuna could also feature after finding the net in that victory.

Mohamed Bayo is expected to return to lead the line after being rested on Wednesday, though Emmanuel Boateng, who started in the cup, remains an alternative option.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Ruan, Makouta, Janvier, Ozdemir; Kaya, Ogundu, Hwang

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Bozan; Sangare, Kizildag, Guler, Nizet; Kabasakal, Camara; Kozlowski, Maxim, Lungoyi; Bayo

We say: Alanyaspor 1-1 Gaziantep

The last seven meetings between these sides have seen only one team find the net, a pattern mirrored in all of Alanyaspor’s four home matches this season.

However, given both sides’ tendency to both score and concede, a draw with goals on either side looks the likeliest outcome here, especially as there is little to separate them in terms of home and away performances.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

