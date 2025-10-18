Sports Mole previews Monday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Eyupspor and Kasimpasa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Eyupspor hope to ride on the waves of a new-manager bounce as they welcome Kasimpasa to Pendik Stadium this weekend for round nine of the Turkish Super Lig.

Orhan Ak was appointed on Monday and enters his first game in charge with the task of ending a five-game winless run against visitors who have not suffered defeat in as many matches.

Match preview

Eyupspor gained promotion to the Turkish top flight last season and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, finishing sixth under Arda Turan, but have endured a torrid spell in the early stages of their sophomore year.

Turan’s departure at the end of 2024-25 ushered in the appointment of Selcuk Sahin, whose only victory in eight games came in a 2-1 success against Alanyaspor on matchday three.

Sahin resigned as manager following a 1-0 defeat to Kocaelispor before the international break, leaving the team in the relegation zone with five points (W1, D2, L5).

New boss Orhan will aim to make an immediate impact, though he faces a steep challenge in attack, as Eyupspor enter Sunday’s clash without a single goal in five consecutive matches, and their tally of four is the fewest in the division.

Conceding eleven at the other end offers little comfort either, particularly with the Purple and Yellows facing opponents they shipped five unanswered goals to across both league meetings last season, including a 3-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture.

Kasimpasa, on the other hand, arrive in improved shape after a poor start to the campaign that saw defeats in their opening three games.

Shota Arveladze’s men have since gone five games unbeaten, the latest being a 1-1 stalemate with Konyaspor just before the break.

As a result, Apaciler currently sit 11th in the Super Lig standings after collecting nine points from two victories, three draws and three defeats, registering eight goals while conceding nine during that stretch.

Looking to climb further up the table, Kasimpasa travel with confidence, having secured their two wins this season on the road – beating Karagumruk and Rizespor – and will hope that record holds against hosts who have lost two of their four home matches (W1, D1).

Team News

Midfielders Taskin Ilter and Samu Saiz, along with striker Denis Dragus, missed the previous match due to injuries, and even if any of them regain fitness, Orhan is unlikely to throw them straight into the starting lineup.

With little time to prepare, the new boss might refrain from wholesome changes to the side that featured against Kocaelispor, where Mame Thiam once again led the line.

A recall for Yalcin Kayan, however, would not come as a surprise after the midfielder — who has created the most big chances for the team (4) and provided two assists — made a substitute appearance last time out.

For Kasimpasa, midfielder Haris Hajradinovic appears the only absentee, with the Bosnian sidelined after picking up an injury against Rizespor on matchday seven.

On a brighter note, Cafu should return to the fold after serving a two-match suspension for a direct red card against Fenerbahce on matchday six.

Meanwhile, Pape Habib Gueye has expressed his determination, declaring that he “wants to be the top scorer in the league,” and with three goals to his name this season, the striker will aim to add to that tally here.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Marcos; Muljakic, Claro, R Yalcin; Gurler, Kayan, Dermibay, Calegari; Seslar, Ampem; Thiam

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Frimpong, Szalai, Opoku; Wrinck, Ustundag, Baldursson, Ouannes; Diabate, Gueye; Kanatsizkus

We say: Eyupspor 1-1 Kasimpasa

Manager Orhan has had little time to work with the Eyupspor players, so this weekend might come too soon for a complete turnaround, with the coach still in the early stages of instilling his ideas.

Nevertheless, the hosts are expected to give everything in front of their new boss, though a share of the spoils looks the more likely outcome given their ongoing struggles in attack.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi

