Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Eyupspor and Fatih Karagumruk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Eyupspor and Fatih Karagumruk, the bottom two sides in the Turkish Super Lig, meet in a crucial relegation six-pointer on Saturday afternoon at Eyup Stadium.

The hosts sit just one point above their visitors, who find themselves rooted to the foot of the table with seven points from 12 matches.

Match preview

Eyupspor recently halted a five-match winless run (2D, 3L) with a 2-0 victory over Kasimpasa, but any momentum gained was short-lived.

The Eyup side have since slipped to three consecutive defeats against Trabzonspor (2-0), Antalyaspor (1-0), and Samsunspor (1-0).

It has been a stark contrast to last season’s impressive campaign, and their difficulties have already led to the resignation of Selcuk Sahin – his replacement, Orhan Ak, earned victory in his first outing, yet three straight losses without scoring have quickly piled on the pressure.

Their attacking struggles remain the biggest concern, with Eyupspor netting just six league goals this season, five fewer than any other side, and their inability to break teams down has repeatedly cost them points.

Still, there is one glimmer of encouragement, with both of their league victories having come at home, and they now face the only team beneath them in the standings.

This marks the first-ever top-flight meeting between the clubs, their only previous encounters coming in the 2015–16 lower-division campaign, where each side claimed one win.

Despite sitting bottom, Karagumruk arrive in more positive spirits, having recorded their first victory under new manager Onur Can Korkmaz – a 2-0 win over Konyaspor before the international break.

They also kept their first clean sheet of the season, a significant step forward for a side that had long struggled defensively, with only Kayserispor (28) conceding more than the 23 they have let in.

Korkmaz, who guided them to promotion last season, replaced the dismissed Marcel Licka, and although his tenure began with a 1-0 defeat to Caykur Rizespor, the improvement displayed last time out offers genuine optimism.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Eyupspor remain hampered by injuries, with Luccas Claro still recovering from ankle ligament damage, while his likely replacement, Umut Meras, is also expected to miss out.

Can Bayirkan is sidelined with an unspecified medical issue, and Samuel Saiz is not yet ready to return.

Taras Stepanenko picked up a knock in the previous match and is doubtful, while Denis Dragus has been absent for the last five games.

Karagumruk, by contrast, welcome a nearly full squad, as Ricardo Esgaio and Tiago Cukur returned from injury before the break and made appearances from the bench.

David Datro Fofana continues to shine, scoring four league goals in seven matches, including one in their most recent victory, and is expected to lead the line once again.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Marcos; Calegari, Muljakic, Yalcin, Ortakaya; Demirbay, Legowski; Akbunar, Kayan, Gurler; Thiam

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Cankaya, Roco, Cinar, Balkovec; Doh, Kranevitter; Serginho, Ozcan, Larsson; Fofana

We say: Eyupspor 0-1 Fatih Karagumruk

With both sides desperate for points, this has all the makings of a tense and cagey affair, as the severe lack of goals remains a major obstacle for both teams.

However, Karagumruk are buoyed by their first clean sheet and a renewed sense of organisation under Korkmaz, and they look the more balanced side, possessing the attacking edge through Fofana.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email