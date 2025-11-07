Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Samsunspor and Eyupspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Samsunspor and Eyupspor will round off Round 12 of the Turkish Super Lig when they clash at the 19 Mayis Stadium on Sunday evening.

The hosts will go out aiming to record three consecutive victories for the first time this season, while the visitors will go out in search of their third win of the campaign.

Samsunspor will head into this match with immense confidence as they remain unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions (6W, 4D), including seven in the league (3W, 4D).

After a frustrating 1–1 draw against Caykur Rizespor in Gameweek 10, Thomas Reis's men returned to winning ways by inflicting a 3–1 defeat on Konyaspor in their last league outing.

The Red Lightning established a two-goal lead inside the first 13 minutes of the encounter, courtesy of goals from Anthony Musaba and Cherif Ndiaye, with Riechedly Bazoer's second-half effort extending their lead to 3–0 in the 57th minute, before Umut Nayir reduced the deficit two minutes later.

Up against the relegation-threatened Eyupspor, Reis’s men have a chance for back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since the beginning of the 2025–26 campaign, when they defeated Genclerbirliği (2–1) and Kocaelispor (1–0) in their opening two matches respectively.

The last time this fixture was decided, the hosts ran out 3–0 winners, and fans will be hoping for a repeat of that feat.

With two wins, three draws, and a loss in six matches in front of their supporters, the hosts will be looking to further improve their record on their turf.

Eyupspor, on the other hand, cannot seem to catch a break, especially away from home; with one draw and four losses on their travels, they remain the joint-worst team along with Genclerbirliği in their travels.

Eyupspor will enter Sunday’s contest on the back of consecutive losses to Trabzonspor (2–0) and Antalyaspor (1–0) in the league.

With only two wins, two draws, and seven defeats after 11 matches in the Turkish Super Lig, the visiting side are second bottom, having accrued a miserly eight points.

A loss on Sunday will make it three straight losses in the league under the newly appointed Orhan Ak and the first for the club since the season kicked off in August, a situation that could further exacerbate their relegation trouble.

However, if the visitors are to earn a positive result on Sunday, improvement is needed in the attacking department, as they have scored just six times across 11 league encounters.

Team News

Samsunspor have a few players who are recuperating from various injuries ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

Bedirhan Cetin is still undergoing treatment for a torn cruciate ligament; as such, he is not expected to be included in the squad for Sunday’s fixture.

Olivier Ntcham is also being treated for a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action, missing out on five matches.

Tanguy Coulibaly (knee), Afonso Sousa (ankle), and Ebrima Ceesay (unspecified) are all unavailable for the hosts.

For the visitors, Can Bayırkan is not expected to be involved, as he is currently out with an unspecified medical condition.

Luccas Claro has missed nine matches due to torn ankle ligaments, and this match will come too soon for him.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Satka, Van Drongenlen, Tomasson, Yavru; Makoumbou, Kilinc; Holse, Yuksel, Musaba; Ndiaye

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Marcos Felipe; Meras, Mujakic, Yalcin, Lucas Calegari; Legowski, Demirbay; Gurler, Kayan, Akbunar; Thiam

We say: Samsunspor 2-0 Eyupspor

Samsunspor have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, and that run is likely to be extended, given their form. Eyupspor cannot seem to buy a win at the moment, and all indications point to a Samsunspor win, and we reckon they will earn a 2–0 win on Sunday.

