Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Besiktas and Samsunspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to build on their success before the international break, Besiktas welcome Samsunspor to Istanbul on Sunday for round 13 of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black and Whites ended a brief two-game winless spell with a 3-1 triumph at Antalyaspor last time out, while the visitors are aiming to secure four straight victories in all competitions.

Match preview

Nine points behind leaders Galatasaray in the Super Lig standings and two shy of the top four, Besiktas have endured an underwhelming campaign so far, one characterised by inconsistency.

The Black and Whites sit seventh with 20 points from their opening 12 fixtures, with five victories coming in 11 outings under Sergen Yalcin.

The 53-year-old manager returned for a second stint on August 30 following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the club’s disappointing exit in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Yalcin secured three wins in his first five matches (L2) and even held reigning champions Galatasaray to a 1-1 draw at Rams Park afterwards, but the team’s inability to put together a more convincing sequence has left pressure piling on the head coach.

Besiktas have picked up only two victories in their last six outings (D2 L2), including a 3-2 home defeat in the Istanbul Derby against Fenerbahce after surrendering a two-goal lead, though the success last time saw the Black and Whites rewrite their wrongs.

Tammy Abraham and Tiago Djalo handed Kara Kartallar a two-goal cushion against Antalyaspor, who pulled one back shortly after the interval, but a late strike from substitute Jota Silva ensured the contest was beyond reach, sealing the win for Yalcin’s men.

Seeking back-to-back victories for only the second time this season, Besiktas must halt their recent slump at home, having lost the last two league outings in front of their supporters following three straight triumphs earlier in the campaign.

Samsunspor, on the other hand, appear well placed to exploit their hosts’ woes on home turf, given the visitors have won their last three away matches in all competitions.

Thomas Reis’s men are enjoying an exceptional spell, having now gone 11 competitive outings without defeat, including three Conference League victories, leaving them at the summit of the league phase standings.

Samsunspor’s hard-fought 1-0 success against Eyupspor last time out marked their first consecutive league wins this season following a 3-1 triumph at Konyaspor.

Level on points with the hosts, but a spot above on goal difference, despite playing one game fewer, a win on Sunday would create clear daylight between the sides and could elevate the Red Lightning into fourth position should other results go their way.

However, recent history does not favour the visitors, who have failed to win the last four meetings (D2 L2), though avoiding defeat in their last three trips to Besiktas (D2 W1) should provide renewed belief for the in-form side.

Team News

Besiktas are expected to remain without Rafa Silva, who has made clear his intention to depart the club, meaning Vaclav Cerny is set to continue in the attacking midfield role.

Meanwhile, Orkun Kokcu will miss a second straight league match due to suspension following his red card in the Istanbul Derby against Fenerbahce.

Salih Ucan, who filled in last time out, was forced off after the interval, and with the 31-year-old doubtful for Sunday, Kartal Yilmaz could partner Wilfred Ndidi in a double pivot.

Other expected absentees include striker Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu, while centre-back Emirhan Topcu is touch and go after missing the previous outing with fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Necip Uysal is also confirmed injured, though the midfielder is facing investigation for a betting scandal alongside goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu.

Abraham is expected to lead the line once again after netting his fifth of the campaign last time out, while Jota Silva is pushing for his first start in a Besiktas shirt after finding the net in the same contest.

As for Samsunspor, Toni Borevkovic, who struck the late winner against Eyupspor, is set for a second start of the season at the heart of defence, especially with Lubomir Satka returning from international duty injured.

Centre-back Bedirhan Cetin, midfielders Afonso Sousa and Olivier Ntcham, striker Ebrima Ceesay as well as winger Tanguy Coulibaly remain sidelined due to fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Celil Yuksel will play no part here, as he is currently subject to ongoing investigations related to betting, so Eyup Aydin could be handed a debut start.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Sazdagi, Djalo, Paulista, R Yilmaz; Ndidi, K Yilmaz; B Toure, Cerny, Under; Abraham

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Tomasson, Van Drongelen, Borevkovic, Yavru; Makoumbou; Musaba, Aydin, Holse, Kilinc; Ndiaye

We say: Besiktas 2-2 Samsunspor

Besiktas have posed a consistent threat in the final third this season, with only leaders Galatasaray registering more league goals, although the Black and Whites have struggled defensively, conceding in 10 of their 12 fixtures.

We expect that defensive unit to struggle against an in-form Samsunspor, and goals at both ends appear likely, with a draw the most probable outcome considering how the last two meetings have unfolded.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi

