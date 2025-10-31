Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Konyaspor and Samsunspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Konyaspor welcome Samsunspor to the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Sunday, aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to three matches.

The Anatolian Eagles sit eighth in the Super Lig table, three points behind fifth-placed Samsunspor after 10 rounds of fixtures.

Match preview

October appeared to be a month to forget for Konyaspor after a three-game winless spell (1D, 2L), but they bounced back impressively with back-to-back victories – one in the league and another in the Turkish Cup.

Recep Ucar’s men came from behind to beat Genclerbirligi 2-1, with Umut Nayir and Enis Bardhi on target, before following that up with a 4-2 win over third-tier side 12 Bingolspor in midweek cup action.

They now have a chance to record three straight wins for the first time since March, but they face a huge task against Samsunspor.

Konyaspor have been free-scoring this season, netting 17 goals in 10 matches, a tally bettered only by Galatasaray (25) and Fenerbahce (18); however, their defensive frailties remain a concern, with 15 goals conceded and just one clean sheet so far.

Home form has been a mixed bag, with three wins and three defeats in six outings at Konya, but the hosts will be wary of a repeat of last season’s fixture, when Samsunspor triumphed on this ground.

Samsunspor, meanwhile, travel full of confidence, unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions (4W, 4D), including six in the league (2W, 4D) – however, turning draws into victories has been their biggest challenge.

Thomas Reis’s side were left frustrated once again in their 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor last time out, despite dominating with 21 attempts and seven shots on target.

Samsunspor will hope that is not the case again in Sunday’s game, but with two losses and one win in their last four top-flight meetings.

Though, the Red Lightning have shown resilience on the road, remaining unbeaten away from home this season (2W, 2D), and will look to maintain that streak in Konya.

Team News

Konyaspor will again be without Ugurcan Yazgili, while Marko Jevtovic and Ufuk Akyol remain doubtful.

Alassane Ndao, who ranks second in the league for big chances created (5), will once again be relied upon for attacking inspiration.

For Samsunspor, Tanguy Coulibaly, Bedirhan Cetin, and Ebrima Ceesay remain sidelined through injury, while Olivier Ntcham is set to miss a third consecutive game.

Carlo Holse has been the standout performer, scoring five and assisting once in 10 league games, including a goal last weekend.

Anthony Musaba, who leads the Super Lig for big chances created (9), will once again be the main creative outlet on the left.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Bazoer, Demirbag, Guilherme; Jin-ho; Ndao, Ibrahimoglu, Bardhi, Muleka; Nayir

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou, Yuksel; Musaba, Holse, Kilinic; Mouandilmadji

We say: Konyaspor 1-2 Samsunspor

Both teams carry a real threat going forward, though defensive gaps remain, and while we expect an entertaining encounter with chances at both ends, Konyaspor’s lack of defensive solidity could prove to be their undoing, letting Samsunpor edge it.

