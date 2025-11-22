Sports Mole previews Monday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Konyaspor and Antalyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Konyaspor and Antalyaspor head into round 13 of the Turkish Super Lig both aiming to halt poor runs of form when they meet at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Monday evening.

The Anatolian Eagles have suffered back-to-back league defeats, while the visitors slipped to a fifth loss in six matches before the international break.

Match preview

Konyaspor ended October in promising fashion with consecutive victories — one in the league and another in the Turkish Cup — but they were unable to carry that momentum into November.

A 3-1 home defeat to Samsunspor led to the dismissal of Recep Ucar, with former Istanbul Basaksehir boss Cagdas Atan appointed immediately, but his tenure also began shakily, as his new side fell 2-0 away at bottom club Fatih Karagumruk before the break.

The new manager insists the team “do not have major problems” and simply need to “tighten up defensively and in central midfield”, and supporters will hope the two-week preparation period will be enough for early improvements to show.

Konyaspor have shown quality in attack, scoring 18 goals in 12 matches — a record bettered by only four teams — but their defensive shortcomings remain worrying, with 20 goals conceded and just one clean sheet, making tightening up at the back a clear priority.

The hosts must also overturn a seven-match winless run against Antalyaspor (five draws, two defeats), while they come into this fixture on a three-game home losing streak in the league.

Despite their record in this matchup, Antalyaspor arrive short of confidence, with their 3-1 defeat to Besiktas last time out being their fifth loss in six league outings, with only one win in that period.

They, too, briefly lifted spirits with back-to-back wins in league and cup competition, but those results did not spark a wider turnaround, and manager Erol Bulut has stressed the need to eliminate individual errors, which he believes are undermining his side more than anything else.

Defensively, Antalyaspor have struggled, conceding 23 goals — a tally only Kayserispor have exceeded — though notably, just seven of those have come away from home, a stronger away resilience Bulut will hope continues on Monday.

The Scorpions have picked up three of their four league wins on opposition ground, with their two clean sheets this season also coming in away games.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



L



L





Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Antalyaspor form (all competitions):





L



W



W



L



L



L





Team News

Konyaspor winger Alassane Ndao has received a 12-month suspension for his involvement in the betting scandal affecting Turkish football, while centre-back Adil Demirbag has also been banned for 45 days.

Ufuk Akyol and Marko Jevtovic remain sidelined with ligament injuries, while Tunahan Tasci continues to serve his suspension following a red card three matches ago.

Defender Ugurcan Yazgili returned to the squad last time out but did not feature, and it remains uncertain whether he will start here.

For Antalyaspor, young forward Kerem Kayaarasi is also suspended for 45 days due to his role in the scandal.

Erdogan Yesilyurt remains out with a long-term injury, and goalkeeper Julian Cuesta is still unavailable.

Bahadir Ozturk has resumed training but has not yet been cleared to return to competitive action.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Bazoer, Calusic Guilherme; Ibrahimoglu; Jin-ho, Bardhi, Pedrinho, Muleka; Nayir

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Yigiter; Balci, Giannetti, Dzhikiya, Paal; Ceesay, Saric; Omur, van de Streek; Boli, Cvancara

We say: Konyaspor 2-1 Antalyaspor

Both sides enter this fixture struggling for consistency, but Antalyaspor’s defensive issues and their recent run of defeats make them difficult to trust.

Konyaspor have problems of their own, particularly at the back, yet their attacking output and home advantage may give them a slight edge. With both teams prone to lapses, a cautious and tense match is likely, though the home side’s greater firepower could prove decisive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email