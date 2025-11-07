Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Fatih Karagumruk and Konyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fatih Karagumruk will welcome Konyaspor to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, aiming to claim their second victory of the 2025–26 Turkish Super Lig season.

The Kara Kırmızı sit at the bottom of the standings with four points, while the visiting Anatolian Eagle are eighth in the table.

Match preview

Fatih Karagumruk’s return to the Turkish top flight has been far from smooth after managing a win, one draw, and nine losses after 11 matchdays.

As a result of their slow start to life in the top division upon their return, as well as criticism from fans, the club hierarchy decided to part ways with the former coach Marcel Licka.

That decision paved the way for the return of Onur Can Korkmaz, who had led them to promotion the previous season.

However, the start of his reign in the dugout was far from ideal, suffering a 1–0 loss to Caykur Rizespor in a game where they failed to register a shot on target.

For a team that has struggled defensively, the new man at the helm will be happy with his team’s improvement at the rear, having conceded less than two goals for the first time in seven league fixtures.

Currently enduring an eight-game winless run, the hosts are well aware that another defeat will further compound their relegation worries.

Although Konyaspor sit eighth in the standings, their campaign has largely been plagued by inconsistency, which sees them languishing in mid-table..

After 11 rounds of fixtures, the Anatolian Eagle has a record of four wins, two draws, and five losses.

Heading into the previous fixture against Samsunspor, the visitors had a chance to record three consecutive wins for the first time since March, but, alas, they suffered a 3–1 defeat.

The inability of the away side to string a run of good results has caused the club and Recep Ucar to part ways at the beginning of November, with Cagdas Atan set to lead the visitors in his first game in charge this weekend.

One thing they have going for them is their attacking prowess, which has seen them score 18 times this season, a record which is the joint-third best, along with Besiktas, after leaders Galatasaray (25) and second-placed Fenerbahce (21).

Team News

Karagumruk are still without defender Ricardo Esgaio, as well as striker Tiago Cukur, who are both out injured.

In the absence of Esgaio, Atakan Cankaya is expected to cover in the right-back position, with Enzo Roco, Anıl Cınar, and Jure Balkovec completing the back four.

Matias Kranevitter and Marius Tresor Doh are expected to form the double pivot tasked with providing cover for the defensive quartet.

Meanwhile, Konyaspor will be without Ufuk Akyol, who is battling a cruciate ligament tear, while Ugurcan Yazgılı, who has sat out five games on account of an injury, is not expected to be included in the travelling party.

Defensive midfielder Marko Jevtovic is currently recuperating from a ligament issue; hence, he is not expected to play a part on Sunday.

In addition, defender Adil Demirbag is ruled out of this fixture due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Cankaya, Roco, Cinar, Balkovec; Doh, Kranevitter; Serginho, Ozcan, Larsson; Fofana

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Guilherme, Subasir, Bazoer, Andzouana; Johnson, Doh; Muleka, Bardhi, Ibrahimoglu; Nayir

We say: Fatih Karagumruk 1-3 Konyaspor

Konyaspor may have been inconsistent since the start of the campaign, but they do have the quality to get past the hosts, who are without a win in eight matches, and we are backing the visitors to claim a 3–1 win.

