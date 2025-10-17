Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Fenerbahce and Fatih Karagumruk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fenerbahce will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host bottom-side Fatih Karagumruk in the Super Lig on Sunday evening.

While theYellow Canaries are still unbeaten after eight games in the Super Lig, they are already six points behind the pace due to a host of draws.

Match preview

Despite dominating possession, Fenerbahce barely survived with a goalless draw against Samsunspor in their last league game before the break, registering just one shot on target.

It was yet another frustrating stalemate for the Yellow Canaries, who have drawn (4) as much as they have won (4) in the league this season, and they are already playing catch up in the league.

Of the four draws, three have come on the road, with away games appearing to be an issue for Domenico Tedesco’s side, but now, they return to the comfort of their home against Karagumruk, a side they have historically dominated.

The Kaidkoy side have not lost to Karagumruk in their last 10 meetings across all competitions (6W, 4D), and with three of their four league victories this season coming at home, the hosts can be confident heading into this clash, as they will look to go through the game unscathed with Europa League fixture against German side Stuttgart on the horizon.

Fenerbahce’s possession style has seen them average the most ball possession in the league this season (62.5%), but Tedesco will need his side to be more ruthless in attack.

Karagumruk might not put up much of an issue to the hosts, given how poorly they have played since their return to the Turkish top flight this season.

The Kara Kirmizi have lost six of their eight fixtures, and their only points came in a surprise 2-1 win at Antalyaspor on matchday three.

Manager Marcel Licka, who took charge of the team after their promotion, has complained of his team ‘repeating the same mistakes’, while he agreed that the responsibility here lies entirely with him.

Karagumruk have now failed to score in five of their eight league games following the 2-0 home defeat to Gaziantep before the break, and they have conceded the most goals (18).

The visitors are rock bottom with three points and have suffered five successive defeats, while they have not kept a clean sheet in 11 matches.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Fenerbahce will once again be without striker Jhon Duran, who continues to recover from persistent pain-related issues that have kept him sidelined for the last eight matches.

Goalkeeper Ederson also remains unavailable after missing the draw with Samsunspor through injury, while backup Irfan Can Egribayat is likewise ruled out.

This gives Tarik Cetin another chance to start in goal, having impressed with a clean sheet in his first appearance.

Milan Skriniar will serve a suspension for accumulated yellow cards, meaning Caglar Soyuncu and Jayden Oosterwolde are likely to form the centre-back pairing.

There are positive signs that Ismail Yuksek could return to the starting lineup, partnering Edson Alvarez in midfield, with Marco Asensio expected to play in the advanced role ahead of them.

Karagumruk, on the other hand, have fewer selection problems, with only Chilean defender Enzo Roco still sidelined due to a long-term muscle issue, while Portuguese full-back Ricardo Esgaio remains a doubt after missing the defeat to Gaziantep.

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana has been the standout performer for the visitors, scoring three goals in as many appearances despite not starting any of those games.

Jamaican midfielder Daniel Johnson has also been influential, leading the team in expected assists (1.25 xA), averaging 1.8 key passes per game, and creating two big chances so far.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Cetin; Semedo, Oosterwolde, Soyuncu, Brown; Alvarez, Yuksek; Dorgeles, Asensio, Akturkoglu; En-Nesyri,

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Cankaya, Kadioglu, Ugrekhelidze, Balkovec; Johnson, Doh; Cukur, Ozcan, Larsson; Gray

We say: Fenerbahce 3-0 Fatih Karagumruk

Fenerbahce are strong favourites heading into this clash, and despite some notable absentees, the quality in attack and midfield should be enough to see them through without much fuss.

Karagumruk are inconsistent, often struggling to sustain pressure, and with home advantage alongside superior depth, Fenerbahce are expected to dominate possession and create several scoring chances for a comfortable home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

