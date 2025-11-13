Ederson admits that he “needed” to leave Manchester City in the summer and the goalkeeper is now “breathing football again” after joining Fenerbahce.

The Brazil international enjoyed a trophy-laden eight-year career at the Etihad Stadium where he established himself as an integral figure in Pep Guardiola’s team during a hugely successful era in the club’s history.

Ederson is the most decorated goalkeeper in Premier League history after winning six titles with Man City, wile he also lifted two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, three Community Shields and the club’s first ever Champions League trophy as part of a historic treble in 2022-23.

The three-time Premier League Golden Glove winner, known for his ice cool composure and unique ability with the ball at his feet, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation and will go down as a legend at the Etihad.

Ederson’s time in England came to an end in the summer when Man City opted to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, not long after bringing in James Trafford from Burnley.

However, if the 32-year-old has his own way, he would have departed the Citizens 12 months earlier when he informed the club that he was ready to leave in search of a fresh challenge after struggling with injuries.

Ederson admits he was ‘unhappy’ at Man City and “needed” to leave

“In a previous season I had already tried to leave, but it didn't work out,” Ederson told reporters at a press conference ahead of Brazil’s international friendly with Senegal on Saturday.

“I think that influenced my performance during the season a little. I had five injuries and wasn't at my best.

"That affected me a little. It was a decision I had already made with my family to talk to the club about leaving if they agreed.

“I needed this change. There's no point in being at a giant, successful club if you're not happy.

"It would have continued to affect me in the same way. It's good to have new challenges in your life, in your career.

“With this change, I'm breathing football again, feeling the atmosphere at the games in Turkey, which is crazy. I'm very happy with this new challenge, eager to win."

How has Ederson fared at new club Fenerbahce?

Ederson struggled with injuries in his final two seasons at Man City, missing a total of 12 matches in 2024-25 after being in the treatment room for 111 days in the previous campaign.

The Brazilian has since dealt with a niggling muscle problem at new club Fenerbahce that kept him sidelined for two weeks in October, but he has managed to keep five clean sheets in 10 appearances for the Turkish giants across all competitions this term.

Fenerbahce currently sit second in the Turkish Super Lig table and one point behind leaders Galatasaray, while Ederson’s former club Man City sit second in the Premier League standings and four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Since Ederson’s departure, Donnarumma has kept six clean sheets in 12 appearances for Man City in all competitions, while Trafford has registered two shutouts across his five first-team outings.