Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has rejected the chance to join a well-known European club on an 18-month contract, according to a report.

Speculation surrounding the Poland international's future has been heating up for the past couple of months, as the 37-year-old will become a free agent in June and is free to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs in July.

Despite his advancing years, Lewandowski remains a critical component of Hansi Flick's system, scoring his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-0 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona can trigger a 12-month extension in Lewandowski's contract, but they are yet to decide whether to do so, and the striker has also revealed that he is not sure what the future holds for him beyond the end of the season.

The 37-year-old will likely receive lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, but he could also continue his career in Europe for another couple of years, as AS reports that he is a target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The outlet claims that Lewandowski had an 18-month contract offer on the table from the Super Lig side, but he turned down the proposal and is instead looking for a two-and-a-half-year agreement.

However, Lewandowski is supposedly open to joining a club where he would be guaranteed regular minutes, and Barcelona are also ready to entertain proposals for the striker, suggesting that a January sale is not entirely off the cards.

The contract length remains the 'sticking point' in negotiations between Fenerbahce and Lewandowski, but as things stand, no other club has made concrete moves to sign the two-time Best FIFA Men's Player.

One Serie A side are said to have taken an interest in a deal for Lewandowski, but he has received no other contract proposals and looks increasingly likely to see out the 2025-26 season with Barcelona.

The Poland international has contributed 109 goals and 20 assists from 160 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions, but he has started just five La Liga matches and one Champions League game in the 2025-26 season.

Who could Barcelona sign to replace Robert Lewandowski?

There should be no internal concerns about Lewandowski's ability to continue scoring goals in his late 30s, but Barcelona may have understandable reservations about triggering his contract extension due to his recent fitness problems.

A couple of high-profile replacements for the Bayern Munich legend have already been mooted, and current FC Hollywood talisman Harry Kane is thought to be Barca's leading target to succeed Lewandowski.

The England captain's own future has been the subject of much debate in the past couple of months, and Bayern Munich could be powerless to prevent him from leaving if Barcelona fork out a reported £57m release clause.

Kane will turn 33 next year, though, so Barcelona could alternatively turn to the more youthful Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid) or Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) to replace Lewandowski if he calls time on his Camp Nou career next summer.

For the time being, Lewandowski and Barcelona are preparing for a blockbuster Champions League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.