Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly attracting interest from AC Milan ahead of next year's summer transfer window.

AC Milan are reportedly interested in securing a deal for Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski next summer.

The 37-year-old is supposedly towards the end of his stay with the Spanish giants, who are said to be scouring the market for replacements.

Nevertheless, Lewandowski continues to pull his weight at the top end of the pitch for Barca, scoring seven La Liga goals in nine appearances so far this term.

The towering forward remains a key player on the international stage also, providing three goal contributions for Poland in recent qualifiers against the Netherlands and Malta.

Since making the high-profile switch from Bayern Munich to Barca in the summer of 2023, Lewandowski has scored 108 goals in 159 matches.

Barca veteran wanted by AC Milan?

According to Italian outfit Tuttosport, Barcelona striker Lewandowski is attracting interest from the Serie A market ahead of the 2026 windows.

The report states that AC Milan are keen on securing the services of the legendary 37-year-old during the summer transfer window.

It is said that a move for Lewandowski during the January trading point would be 'impossible' given the finances of the proposed deal.

With the Pole's contract at Camp Nou expiring at the conclusion of the term, it is likely that the Rossoneri will wait until June to fight for the talent.

Lewandowski will be looking to fire his nation to the 2026 World Cup, with Poland facing the dreaded playoffs in March to decide their fate.

Who could replace Lewandowski at Barca?

Barcelona are one of the most attractive clubs in world football despite their recent struggles financially, as well as the loss of Lionel Messi.

Arguably the best striker in the game right now, Harry Kane could be tempted to have a crack at Spain before making his way back to the Premier League.

More realistically, Barca have shown plenty of interest in Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, who already boasts a trophy-laden CV despite his young age.