Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Genclerbirligi and Konyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Genclerbirligi will aim to maintain their momentum when they welcome Konyaspor to Eryaman Stadium in round 10 of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday afternoon.

The Red and Black are unbeaten in their last four matches (2W, 2D) and will fancy their chances against a visiting side without a win in three (1D, 2L).

Match preview

Genclerbirligi endured a harsh reintroduction to top-flight football, failing to pick up a single point from their opening five matches.

However, fortunes have shifted for the Youth in recent weeks, beginning with a 1-0 victory over Eyupspor – that was followed by back-to-back draws against Kayserispor (1-1) and Alanyaspor (2-2), before a dramatic 2-1 win over Besiktas last time out.

The magnitude and manner of that win could prove a turning point, as Huseyin Eroglu’s men came from a goal down to score twice in three minutes, silencing a hostile crowd and earning a memorable victory against one of the league’s giants.

The significance of the result was not lost on Eroglu, who said afterwards: “Winning in this atmosphere is important” – the triumph lifted Genclerbirligi one point clear of the relegation zone, injecting much-needed belief into the squad.

Despite sitting four places and three points behind Konyaspor, the hosts will be confident of a positive outcome here, given their form and a five-game unbeaten run against the visitors (2W, 3D).

Konyaspor, meanwhile, played their rescheduled round three fixture against Besiktas on Wednesday and were left to rue missed opportunities, falling to a 2-0 defeat after conceding once in each half.

“Unfortunately, in a game where our plan and strategy worked, our failure to reach the finals and individual errors cost us the match,” lamented head coach Recep Ucar after the loss.

Only league leaders Galatasaray have scored more than the Anatolian Eagles (15), but defensive frailties continue to plague them. Konyaspor have conceded 14 goals and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven league outings.

Currently ninth with 11 points, they sit just three points ahead of their rejuvenated hosts, and defeat in Ankara could see them slip into the bottom half.

On their travels, Konyaspor have managed one win, two draws and one defeat in four matches, which will give them some hope of taking at least a point from this clash.

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Genclerbirligi remain without Emirhan Unal, Abdullah Sahindere and Ensar Kemaloglu, who are all sidelined with knee injuries.

Peter Etebo is also unavailable due to a muscle injury sustained on the opening weekend, while Moussa Kyabou is not expected back before December because of a ligament issue.

Dal Varesanovic has missed the last two matches through injury and remains doubtful for this clash.

However, Sekou Koita returns from suspension following his red card against Kayserispor, providing a timely boost for the hosts.

Goktan Gurpuz has been Genclerbirligi’s chief creator so far, having fashioned the most big chances (2), and the side will again look to him for inspiration on the flank.

For Konyaspor, Marko Jevtovic and Ufuk Akyol have missed the last two games, and their involvement remains uncertain.

Ugurcan Yazgili, however, is available after serving a one-match ban for accumulated yellow cards and could return to the XI.

Alassane Ndao, who ranks second in the Super Lig for big chances created (4), will once again be relied upon to provide a creative spark in attack.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Erenturk; Pereira, Thalisson, Goutas, Hanousek; Dele-Bashiru, Zuzek; Gurpuz, Ulgun, Tongya; Niang

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ertas; Guilherme, Bazoer, Demirbag; Andzouana; Ibrahimoglu; Ndao, Pedrinho, Bardhi, Muleka; Nayir

We say: Genclerbirligi 2-1 Konyaspor

Genclerbirligi’s recent upturn in form, combined with home advantage and renewed confidence after their impressive win over Besiktas, makes them slight favourites in this encounter.

Konyaspor’s attacking strength cannot be ignored, but their defensive vulnerabilities and lack of consistency on the road may prove costly, and if the hosts can maintain their intensity and organisation, they should have enough to edge it.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



