Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Besiktas and Genclerbirligi, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Besiktas resume football action this weekend, looking to extend their resurgent run as they welcome newly promoted Genclerbirligi to Besiktas Stadium for round nine of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black and Whites entered the international break on the back of a 1-1 draw at Galatasaray in the Istanbul Derby, stretching their unbeaten streak to three matches, while the visitors are also experiencing their best spell of the campaign after going three games without defeat.

Match preview

Securing a point at Rams Park was by no means an easy feat, especially considering Galatasaray had won all seven of their previous league fixtures, but Besiktas supporters would feel a touch of frustration that their side could not claim all three points despite holding a numerical advantage.

Sergen Yalcin’s men took an early lead through Tammy Abraham and appeared in control when Davinson Sanchez was dismissed in the 34th minute, yet an Ilkay Gundogan effort in the second half ensured both sides settled for a share of the spoils.

Despite that setback, Yalcin can take encouragement from the steady improvement under his watch, with Besiktas having collected seven points from a possible nine after consecutive victories against Kayserispor and Kocaelispor, a notable contrast to the start of his tenure when he managed just one win in his first three outings (L2) following his appointment in late August.

The Black and Whites have collected 13 points to sit sixth in the standings, three behind fourth-placed Fenerbahce, who have played a game more, while nine points separate them from league leaders Galatasaray.

Back from the break, Kartal face a demanding run of three fixtures within nine days, including trips to Konyaspor and Kasimpasa next week, though Saturday’s home clash against Genclerbirligi on paper looks the most favourable of the stretch.

However, caution may be necessary given that the Red and Black claimed a 1-0 victory on their last competitive visit to Besiktas Stadium, although that remains the Black and White’s only setback in this fixture, having triumphed in the other four meetings.

While Genclerbirligi will seek inspiration from that success during the 2020-21 Super Lig campaign, they face hosts boasting a flawless home record this term, with Besiktas winning all three league games in front of their supporters.

The Red and Black returned to the Turkish top flight this season after four years in the second division and endured a tough reintroduction, losing each of their opening five matches.

Encouragingly, there has been a visible shift in momentum, with Huseyin Eroglu’s men now unbeaten in three league fixtures, beginning with a 1-0 win over Eyuspor followed by back-to-back draws against Kayserispor (1-1) and Alanyaspor.

Eroglu’s men showed great spirit before the international pause, twice coming from behind in the thrilling 2-2 stalemate at Ankara, with Zan Zuzek and M’Baye Niang both finding the net from seven shots on target, further reflecting the side’s improved cutting edge.

Genclerbirligi have now scored four goals in their last three matches, one more than in their opening five, while conceding 12 across eight league outings, and it remains to be seen whether they can withstand a Besiktas attack that has struck 12 times.

The Red and Black enter this contest with five points, sitting two spots above the relegation zone, meaning a positive result here would go a long way in their efforts to climb further clear of danger.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:





L



W



L



W



W



D





Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:





L



L



L



W



D



D





Team News

El Bilal Toure completed the full 90 minutes against Galatasaray but later sustained a thigh problem that will rule the winger out of Saturday’s clash, though the Malian attacker is expected to recover before the derby against Fenerbahce on November 2.

Demir Ege Tiknaz remains unavailable, while Salih Ucan has missed the last four matches due to injury and continues to be assessed.

Right-back Gokhan Sazdagi will serve a one-match suspension for accumulation of bookings, leaving Yalcin with a selection headache since Jonas Svensson and Taylan Bulut have also been unavailable in recent weeks.

Rafa Silva will be a key figure once more, having scored five Super Lig goals this season from his supporting striker role, while Abraham continues to impress, contributing to a goal in each of his last three appearances.

For Genclerbirligi, Franco Tongya returns from suspension after missing the previous outing, though Sekou Koita remains sidelined until after this game following his dismissal in the same fixture against Kayserispor.

Eroglu continues to deal with several injury setbacks, as Abdullah Sahindere, Emirhan Unal, Ensar Kemaloglu and Peter Etebo are all ruled out of contention.

Midfielder Moussa Kyabou recently underwent surgery and is not expected to return before December due to a ligament issue.

Meanwhile, Niang is expected to lead the line once again after registering his first goal of the campaign from the spot last time out, taking his total goal contributions to three for the season.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Junok; Jurasek, Topku, G Paulista, T Djalo; Kokcu, Ndidi; J Silva, R Silva, Cerny; Abraham

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Erenturk; Perira, Kelven, Goutas, Zuzek, Dursun; Gurpuz, Ulgun, Dele-Bashiru, Onykuru; Niang

We say: Besiktas 3-1 Genclerbirligi

This encounter features two sides gradually finding rhythm, though Besiktas, with superior quality and pedigree, are well positioned to claim all three points, especially given their perfect home record in the league.

Nevertheless, with Genclerbirligi showing encouraging signs in recent weeks, the Red and Black could find the net, particularly as the home side have both scored and conceded in every Super Lig home match so far this season.

