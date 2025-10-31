Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Besiktas and Fenerbahce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Derby weekend in the Turkish Super Lig brings one of the country’s fiercest rivalries back to the spotlight, as Besiktas and Fenerbahce face off at Tupras Stadium on Sunday evening.

It is third versus fourth on the table, with just five points separating the two Istanbul giants after 10 matches.

Match preview

Besiktas’ season so far has been a tale of inconsistency, with the Black Eagles having only managed to win back-to-back league games once.

Sergen Yalcin’s side dropped more points last weekend in a frustrating 1-1 draw away at Kasimpasa, as Tammy Abraham missed a first-half penalty that could have doubled their lead, and the hosts equalised just a minute later.

The pressure is mounting from supporters, but this derby represents a chance for redemption, and the Besiktas board have reportedly promised the players a special bonus if they can secure victory over their arch-rivals.

History is on their side at Tupras Stadium – since moving there in 2016, the Black Eagles have lost only once in nine home derbies against Fenerbahce (3W, 5D, 1L).

However, discipline could prove decisive, as Besiktas players have received 22 of the 34 red cards shown in the last 50 meetings between the sides, including three in the past five encounters.

The opening goal could be vital, as in the last 41 derbies, the team scoring first has only lost four times, and the home side have done so 16 times, winning half of those games and drawing seven (1L).

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, arrive in strong form, with Domenico Tedesco’s team unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions (4W, 2D), including a three-game winning streak in the league — their longest since February.

Last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing of Gaziantep underlined their attacking quality, and victory here could move them above Trabzonspor, who will make the trip to face Galatasaray this weekend.

However, Fenerbahce have won only two of their last 10 league meetings with Besiktas and have not beaten the Black Eagles away from home since 2021.

They will be eager to end another unwanted record, as no foreign Fenerbahce coach has won a “big three” derby in the last 10 attempts, dating back to Vitor Pereira’s reign.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

For Besiktas, Ege Tiknaz remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Rafa Silva has recovered from a knock and should return to the starting XI.

Ersin Destanoglu is expected to stay in goal ahead of Mert Gunok, and Cengiz Under, who scored against Kasimpasa, will again be a key threat from the right wing.

Former Chelsea striker Abraham leads the attack and will aim to bounce back after last week’s missed penalty.

Fenerbahce remain without Cenk Tosun, Irfan Can Kahveci, and Mert Hakan Yandas, but John Duran is back in training and could feature.

The attacking partnership of Youssef En-Nesyri and Anderson Talisca has been deadly, combining for 11 of the team’s 18 league goals so far, with both bagging braces in the win over Gaziantep.

The Yellow Canaries have not conceded a goal in their last four matches across all competitions, and the center-back pairing of Milan Skriniar and Jayden Oosterwolde will look to keep another clean sheet.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanoglu; Sazdagi, Topku, Djalo, Yilmaz; Kokcu, Ndidi; Rashica, R Silva, Under; Abraham

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown; Asensio, Alvarez, Yuksek; Nene, En-Nesyri, Akturkoglu

We say: Besiktas 2-2 Fenerbahce

This clash promises intensity, goals, and emotion as both sides look to make a statement, but not much has been between them so far in this campaign.

Fenerbahce have found rhythm in recent weeks, but Besiktas’ home record and desire to win back their fans make them dangerous opponents, but we are backing a draw here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email