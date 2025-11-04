Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Samsunspor and Hamrun Spartans, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Samsunspor will look to maintain their perfect UEFA Conference League start when they host struggling Maltese side Hamrun Spartans on Thursday.

This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between clubs from Turkey and Malta – the Red Lightning have won both group matches so far, scoring four and conceding none, and they will be confident of extending that streak against a visiting team still without a point in the competition.

Match preview

Samsunspor are enjoying a dream debut in the main phase of a European competition, marking their first continental campaign since 1998.

The Turkish side have impressed on both ends of the pitch, following up a gritty 1-0 win away to Legia Warsaw with a commanding 3-0 home victory over Dynamo Kiev.

Now unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions (W5, D4), Thomas Reis’s men enter this clash brimming with confidence to extend their perfect start to this competition.

Their recent 3-1 league win at Konyaspor showcased their attacking depth, and the Red Lightning will now aim to record back-to-back home victories for the first time this season.

However, inconsistency on home soil remains a concern, as they have won only three of eight home matches in all competitions (W3, D4, L1).

Hamrun Spartans, meanwhile, are flying the Maltese flag proudly as the first club from their nation to reach the league phase of a European competition.

However, the gulf in quality has been clear, with the Spartans suffering narrow 1-0 defeats to both Lausanne and Jagiellonia Bialystok in their opening two games.

Manager Giacomo Modica’s men arrive unbeaten in their last three domestic matches (W2, D1), but that momentum may not be enough to trouble their Turkish hosts.

The visitors are still winless away from home in Europe this term (D1, L4), struggling to adapt to the higher tempo and intensity.

Team News

Samsunspor remain without Olivier Ntcham, who has missed their last three matches with a hamstring injury.

Ebrima Ceesay is also sidelined, while defender Bedirhan Cetin and attacker Tanguy Coulibaly are both out with knee issues.

Afonso Sousa has an ankle injury, while the trio of Efe Ustun, Eyup Aydin, and Cherif Ndiaye are not eligible to feature, having been left out of the club’s registration for the league phase.

Hamrun have no major injury concerns for this fixture and no suspensions to deal with, leaving the manager with a lot of options.

The Maltese side will welcome back Joseph Mbong, who missed match day two due to suspension following a red card on match day one.

With no goals scored in the competition so far, eyes will be on Ivorian forward N’dri Philippe Koffi and Serigne Saliou Thioune, who are expected to start in a two-man attack.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou; Musaba, Holse, Yuksel, Kilinic; Mouandilmadji

Hamrun Spartans possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Compri, Polito, Bjelicic, Camenzuli; Emerson, Eder, Coric, Hadzi; Koffi, Thioune

We say: Samsunspor 2-0 Hamrun Spartans

Samsunspor are overwhelming favourites to continue their strong European start, and their energy and pressing at home should prove too much for the Maltese side.

Hamrun have shown determination but they lack the quality to keep out a confident Turkish attack, and we expect the hosts to dominate possession, create plenty of chances, and have enough quality to edge a routine win.

