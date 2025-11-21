Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Goztepe SK and Kocaelispor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Goztepe SK and Kocaelispor resume Turkish Super Lig action on Sunday afternoon at the Gursel Aksel Stadyumu, with both sides aiming to build on encouraging results prior to the international break.

Goz Goz return to action with confidence after securing back-to-back league victories, while the Kocaeli side travel buoyed by a statement win over previously unbeaten Galatasaray.

Goztepe opened the campaign with an impressive eight-match unbeaten run (4W, 4D) before successive defeats against Alanyaspor and Galatasaray briefly halted their progress.

Stanimir Kolev Stoilov’s side have since rediscovered their rhythm, leaning once again on the defensive strength that has defined their season.

No team has kept more clean sheets in the league than Goztepe (eight), and their organisation was evident in recent victories over Genclerbirligi (1-0) and Kasimpasa (2-0), results that have lifted them to fifth place and within touching distance of the European spots.

Defensively, Goztepe remain the league’s gold standard, having conceded only six goals all season, and just one at home, underpinning an unbeaten record at the Gursel Aksel Stadyumu (3W, 2D).

However, Stoilov’s men are fully aware that a resurgent Kocaelispor pose a serious test – the last top-flight meeting between the sides in this stadium came back in 2003, ending in a 2-1 defeat for Goz Goz.

More recently, Kocaelispor won here in 2023 when both clubs were in the second division and have taken four wins from their last five encounters with Goztepe.

The Kocaeli side enter this clash with their confidence sky-high after a superb 1-0 victory over league leaders Galatasaray, courtesy of Dan Agyei’s decisive strike.

Head coach Selcuk Inan has insisted that expectations will now rise, and his side’s recent turnaround supports such ambition.

After enduring a seven-match winless spell (2D, 5L), Kocaelispor have responded with four wins from their last five league outings, and Inan’s work has been especially impressive given the off-field turbulence, including reports of delayed wage payments and the threat of a transfer ban.

Their away form, however, remains a lingering concern, with the visitors having collected only three points on the road, losing five of their six away matches, with a 3-2 victory over Konyaspor the lone positive result.

Goztepe may once again be without Allan Godoi, who has missed four successive matches, while Furkan Bayir is also a doubt.

Midfielders Izzet Furkan Malak and Ugur Kaan Yildiz will not feature, as they are suspended for their involvement in the ongoing betting scandal rocking Turkish football.

The back three of Malcom Bokele, Heliton and Taha Altikardes are expected to continue ahead of goalkeeper Mateusz Lis.

In attack, Juan Santos remains the danger man, having scored all three of Goztepe’s recent goals, while Arda Kurtulan is suspended after reaching the yellow card limit.

Kocaelispor remain without long-term absentee Mateusz Wieteska, who is not expected back until the new year.

Massadio Haidara is close to returning after a setback in his recovery, while Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic is still sidelined and will not feature.

Lis; Altikardes, Heliton, Bokele; Cherni, Dennis, Miroshi, Kurtulan; Bekiroglu; Juan, Janderson

Jovanovic; Oguz, Balogh, Smolcic, Djiksteel; Serbest, Keita; Agyei, Linetty, Bingol; Dursun

We say: Goztepe SK 1-0 Kocaelispor

This promises to be a tightly contested affair, but Goztepe’s exceptional defensive record and strong home form give them a narrow edge, as Stoilov’s side have been disciplined, organised and ruthless in key moments, while Juan’s recent scoring streak adds a clinical touch.

Kocaelispor arrive in fine spirits after beating Galatasaray, but their frailties away from home remain difficult to ignore.

