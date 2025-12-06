Liam Delap injury: Enzo Maresca’s provides worrying update about injured Chelsea striker

By Anthony Brown | 06 Dec 2025 23:02 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 23:14

Enzo Maresca has spoken about Liam Delap’s shoulder injury after Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Delap, 22, joined the Blues from Ipswich Town in the summer in a deal worth £30m, but has had a stop-start debut season at Stamford Bridge, with only 11 appearances across all competitions since the start of the 2025-26 season.

The Englishman injured his hamstring against Fulham in late August, which sidelined him until late October's EFL Cup match with Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he received a red card for two yellows.

Although there was no setback after returning from suspension, Delap had played in six games in all competitions before Saturday's disappointment.

Liam Delap injury: Maresca comments on “unlucky” Chelsea striker

Speaking after the game, Maresca suggested that the forward could face another spell on the sidelines after being brought down following a set-piece in the first half against the Cherries.

"Yeah, unfortunately he was already out two months and he has to be out again,” said the Italian via football.london. “We don't know for how long, but it looks quite bad, his shoulder.

“He has been unlucky. He was out two months already, now he has to be out again. Also, we are a bit unlucky because we need that kind of a No.9. We tried today with Marc [Guiu].”

Given the dearth of natural centre-forwards at the club — especially since Nicolas Jackson was unwisely let go during the summer window — the Blues’ head coach must find solutions in the attacking third.

Premier League title race: Will Chelsea’s lack of striker options cost them?

Admittedly, the right question to ask is: were Chelsea, currently fourth and eight points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, ever in the race to win the Premier League this season?

In truth, the Blues missed a significant opportunity to close the gap on Arsenal after the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the lunchtime kickoff; however, the West Londoners do not have the consistency needed to sustain a title challenge.

Chelsea are a young side, and that youth often results in fluctuating performances across the pitch, especially defensively, where they can be error-prone.

Further forward, Joao Pedro, despite his strengths, is not a natural No. 9, and the Brazil international is generally drawn to the ball, while the West London giants lack enough goals across the pitch to compensate for the absence of a goalscoring centre-forward.

Although the above observation is challenged by the Blues’ extended period without failing to score until Saturday, the profile of players in their attack suggests that their characteristics would ultimately hinder a sustained title challenge.