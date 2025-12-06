Preview: Union SG vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 06 Dec 2025 23:27 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 00:07

Meeting for the first time in over half a century, Union SG will welcome Marseille to Lotto Park on Tuesday for matchday six of the Champions League campaign.

Both teams are on six points in the League Phase, though the Belgians are just below the knockout stage line despite a 1-0 win over Galatasaray, and OM are above that mark after a 2-1 triumph versus Newcastle.

Match preview

After a series of poor defensive showings in this competition, Saint-Gilloise will be feeling much better heading into matchday six in Brussels.

David Hubert’s side had given up a combined 11 goals in their previous three Champions League affiars before matchday five, ending a run of nine successive European fixtures with at least one goal allowed thanks to their triumph over the Turks.

They have won three of their previous four home encounters across all competitions, but dropped points in their previous one, drawing 1-1 with Gent on Saturday.

The Belgians have lost their last three home matches in this tournament but are unbeaten in Europe against French opposition, defeating Nice 2-1 at home in last season’s Europa League.

That said, they have not fared well at home in Europe of late, claiming just two triumphs in their previous 10 UEFA club games in Belgium, losing those last three without scoring.

Their only previous home game against Les Olympiens was in 1962, in the Fairs Cup, when they came away with a 4-2 victory in the Belgian capital.

While they keep missing opportunities to climb to the top of the Ligue 1 table, Marseille got themselves back in the knockout stage conversation of this tournament on matchday five.

Robert De Zerbi’s men came from behind to win that game, putting them in position to get out of the group phase for the first time since 2011-12.

A victory on Tuesday would not only likely keep them above that line, but it would also be their 50th triumph in their Champions League/European Cup history.

OM have lost their last three away matches in this competition, with their previous such triumph outside of Marseille coming at Sporting Lisbon in October 2022 (2-0).

Les Phoceens have failed to win either of their two Champions League affairs as visitors this season, despite drawing first blood in both, losing 2-1 at both Sporting and Real Madrid.

In six prior European clashes versus teams from Belgium, Marseille have never lost, boasting a 100% record in this competition with two wins against Club Brugge.

Team News

Union could be without Mohammed Fuseini for this upcoming match as he has an ankle injury, while Kamiel Van de Perre and Kevin Mac Allister are a caution away from suspension.

Promise Akinpelu netted his second of the competition on matchday five, while Kjell Scherpen made three stops to collect his first clean sheet of the Champions League this season.

An ankle sprain will keep Lens loanee Facundo Medina on the Marseille sidelines on Tuesday, Hamed Traore remains doubtful with a leg issue and Amine Gouiri is expected to sit out because of a shoulder injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a brace to bring his team back against the Magpies, surpassing Olivier Giroud as the oldest player to reach the 20-goal mark in this tournament at 36 years and 160 days old.

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; Mac Allister, Burgess, Sykes; Boufal, Zorgane, Van de Perre, Niang; Ait El Hadj; Rodriguez, Akinpelu

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Pavard, Balerdi, Palmieri; Weah, O’Riley, Hojbjerg, Gomes, Paixao; Aubameyang, Greenwood

We say: Union SG 0-2 Marseille

We have difficulty believing that a side as unpredictable defensively as Union can keep a team with so much experience and attacking quality at bay for 90 minutes, so we will give OM the edge for that reason.

