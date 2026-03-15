Transfer news: Manchester United and Liverpool are 'racing' for star Premier League midfielder

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Mar 2026 01:19 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 01:19

Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be among a select group of top clubs preparing a summer bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Over the past year, the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most reliable performers, drawing attention from leading sides in England as well as major teams across Europe.

Palace have struggled to replicate last season’s form during the 2025–26 campaign, fuelling talk that they could sanction Wharton’s departure to allow him to take the next step in his career.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the contest for the England international is expected to be one of the dominant transfer sagas of the off-season.

Wharton 'on the radar' of United and Liverpool ahead of summer

© Imago / Visionhaus

A new report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United and Liverpool have emerged as the leading contenders to sign the former Blackburn Rovers prospect.

The midfielder has notched seven assists in 39 outings for Crystal Palace, with his blend of technical ability and tactical intelligence making him a prime target for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield.

Wharton has also spoken of his ambition to play in the Champions League and secure a regular spot in the England squad ahead of the next World Cup.

Chelsea and a number of top European sides, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are said to be tracking his development as well, but the chance to become a key figure in a major Premier League rebuild could ultimately sway his decision.

United eye midfield restructure with four-man shortlist

© Imago

There is still uncertainty over how Manchester United will structure their summer recruitment, particularly with a major reshuffle expected in midfield.

The club are preparing for the exit of experienced midfielder Casemiro, and continued speculation also surrounds the future of Kobbie Mainoo.

According to the previously mentioned source, United’s decision-makers at Old Trafford have drawn up a four-man shortlist to reinforce the middle of the pitch.

That list features Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, and Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana.

Wharton and Anderson are both anticipated to demand significant transfer fees, whereas Onana is viewed as a more economical option whose signing could help the club accommodate multiple additions in midfield.