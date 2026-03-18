Team News: AEK Larnaca vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 20:00

Crystal Palace make the trip to Cyprus to face AEK Larnaca in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Oliver Glasner’s men were held to a goalless stalemate in last week’s first leg at Selhurst Park, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LARNACA

Out: Jorge Miramon (calf), Valentin Roberge (finger), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), Giorgos Naoum (muscle), Jimmy Suarez (groin), Jairo Izquierdo (ineligible), Alex Cardero (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alomerovic; Ionannu, Milicevic, Saborit, Ekpolo, Garcia; Rohden, Ledes, Pons, Ivanovic; Bajic

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: Daniel Munoz (shoulder), Dean Henderson (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen