Team News: AEK Larnaca vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Crystal Palace make the trip to Cyprus to face AEK Larnaca in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.
Oliver Glasner’s men were held to a goalless stalemate in last week’s first leg at Selhurst Park, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
AEK LARNACA vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
LARNACA
Out: Jorge Miramon (calf), Valentin Roberge (finger), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), Giorgos Naoum (muscle), Jimmy Suarez (groin), Jairo Izquierdo (ineligible), Alex Cardero (ineligible)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alomerovic; Ionannu, Milicevic, Saborit, Ekpolo, Garcia; Rohden, Ledes, Pons, Ivanovic; Bajic
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)
Doubtful: Daniel Munoz (shoulder), Dean Henderson (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen