Preview: AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 09:45 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 09:56

History beckons in Cyprus on Thursday night as AEK Larnaca and Crystal Palace battle for a maiden European quarter-final berth at the AEK Arena.

Following last week’s goalless stalemate in the first leg at Selhurst Park, this Conference League last-16 tie is on a knife-edge, with the hosts looking to complete a giant-killing over their Premier League counterparts.

Match preview

After suffering a surprise 1-0 League Phase defeat to Larnaca on their European home debut in October, Crystal Palace will have viewed last week’s first leg as a chance to exact revenge. However, the Eagles were unable to find the breakthrough despite dominating with over 70% possession and 13 shots.

Booed off for the second time in four days by the Selhurst Park faithful, Oliver Glasner’s side again lacked a clinical edge in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with 10-man Leeds United, becoming the first Premier League side on record not to register a single shot on target against an opponent who had a player sent off in the first half.

Comfortably 10 points clear of the Premier League drop zone in 14th, Palace can afford to prioritise their European ambitions. However, they must find a clinical edge in Cyprus to keep those dreams alive, with a quarter-final against either Fiorentina or Rakow Czestochowa waiting in the wings.

Glasner, who famously led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022, will depart Palace at the end of the season and the Austrian is determined to go out on a high, as his Eagles outfit look to emulate last season’s Conference League winners Chelsea by keeping the trophy in London.

Palace have won four, drawn three and lost two of their nine Conference League games this season, with two wins and one draw recorded across four away matches – their only defeat on the road came against Strasbourg (2-1) who topped the League Phase standings.

© Imago / Action Plus

Javi Rozada was appointed Larnaca head coach just three days before last week’s first-leg draw at Palace, and the 43-year-old Spaniard now believes that his team ‘have a great opportunity to achieve something special for Cypriot football’ in Thursday’s second leg on home soil.

The Yellow-Greens are one of only two teams in this season’s Conference League - along with Strasbourg - who remain unbeaten, after winning three and drawing four of their seven games, finishing eight in the League Phase and two points above Palace in 10th spot.

Larnaca boast the meanest defensive record in the Conference League this term and that solidity has been the cornerstone of their European success. They have kept six clean sheets and have conceded just one goal – a 94th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at BK Hacken on matchday five.

The Cypriot side appear to have turned a corner under Rozada, who replaced Imanol Idiakez after the club slipped eight points behind Omonoia in the First Division title race. A 2-0 away win over Ethnikos Achna on Monday has lifted their spirits ahead of arguably their biggest European night on Thursday.

AEK Larnaca Conference League form:

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AEK Larnaca form (all competitions):

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Crystal Palace Conference League form:

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Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Larnaca’s Jorge Miramon was forced off with a calf injury in last week’s first leg and is joined in the treatment room by Valentin Roberge (finger), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), Giorgos Naoum (muscle) and Jimmy Suarez (groin).

Petros Ionannu is likely to deputise at right wing-back in the absence of Miramon, with Angel Garcia set to earn a recall on the opposite side of a five-man defence at the expense of Jairo Izquierdo, who is ineligible for the Europa League along with Alex Cardero.

Riad Bajic has scored two of Larnaca’s seven Conference League goals this term, including a crucial strike in the League Phase win at Selhurst Park five months ago, and he is expected to start as the sole striker on Thursday.

As for Crystal Palace, Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Cheick Doucoure (knee) remain out through injury, while Dean Henderson (illness) and Daniel Munoz (shoulder) missed the draw with Leeds at the weekend and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

While Henderson should be fot to replace Walter Benitez between the sticks, Munoz may not be deemed ready to start, so Brennan Johnson could be deployed as a makeshift right wing-back for the third game in a row.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who almost joined AC Milan in January, has received a mixed reception from Palace fans after recovering from injury to feature as a substitute in the last two matches. The Frenchman is yet to score in the Conference League and will push Jorgen Strand Larsen for a start up front - the latter is more likely to get the nod, though.

AEK Larnaca possible starting lineup:

Alomerovic; Ionannu, Milicevic, Saborit, Ekpolo, Garcia; Rohden, Ledes, Pons, Ivanovic; Bajic

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

We say: AEK Larnaca 0-1 Crystal Palace (Crystal Palace to win 1-0 on aggregate)

Another closely contested and low-scoring battle is set to be in store. Larnaca boast a slight psychological edge having already avoided defeat in both meetings with Palace this term, but the Eagles' superior Premier League strength should eventually shine through.

We expect Glasner’s men to navigate a tense night in Cyprus and claim a slender victory to reach the quarter-finals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.