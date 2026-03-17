Crystal Palace lineup vs. AEK Larnaca: Predicted XI for Conference League last-16 second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 09:56

Crystal Palace will be without at least two players for the second leg of their Conference League last-16 tie away against AEK Larnaca on Thursday night.

Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) both remain sidelined with injuries, while Daniel Munoz (shoulder) and Dean Henderson (illness) will be assessed after missing the 0-0 Premier League draw with Leeds United on Sunday.

Henderson should be fit to replace Walter Benitez in goal, while Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and Jaydee Canvot could all continue in the back three, though Chadi Riad will push the latter for a place in the first XI.

Brennan Johnson has been deployed as a makeshift right wing-back in the last two games in the absence of Munoz, and the January signing may be tasked with operating in the same position on Thursday, unless Munoz returns or head coach Oliver Glasner selects Nathaniel Clyne.

Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada could both be recalled at the expense of Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma to start in centre-midfield, while ever-present Tyrick Mitchell should get the nod to start at left wing-back, with Borna Sosa providing cover as a substitute.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has made two substitute appearances since recovering from injury, but it remains to be seen whether the striker is ready for a start, so club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen may lead the line once again, with Ismaila Sarr and Evann Guessand providing support in attack.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen